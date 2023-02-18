Every year, THON Weekend’s national performances are usually well-guarded secrets, and this year was no exception when Whethan, a DJ, took the stage Saturday night in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Whethan, whose real name is Ethan Snoreck, opened with his song “In the Summer” to get the crowd going early as red lights beamed from the THON stage. Dressed in all black, Whethan’s bass heavy opener got the crowd's attention.

At center stage — a massive set of decks surrounded by two sets of three stacked speakers on each side. In the middle, Whethan.

For his next song, Whethan played a remix of Foster The People’s “Pumped Up Kicks,” which the audience danced around to. Whethan’s performance was coupled with psychedelic displays on the large screens in the BJC.

As Whethan’s beats bumped throughout the BJC for one song, some students could be seen jumping up and down.

Others could be seen walking out to the concourse.

Energy seemed low in the stands and the floor compared to Friday night’s Natasha Bedingfield performance.

Whethan’s “COMPLICATED” ignited some in the audience, and he ended it with a request for the audience to scream.

As the BJC rumbled and flashy colors and lights bombarded the audience, many in the crowd were talking to others or confused.

For one song, a lightning-quick beat echoed through the BJC, and yellow lights and strobes shined on the audience.

For a moment, excitement in the crowd was up when Whethan put on a panda head and continued to mix his beats.

Whethan proceeded to stand on his mixing table to get the crowd hyped.

“We’re gonna keep the energy going,” he said as one of his songs finished.

His song, “Clouds,” sent vibrations through the venue as the lyrics “swimming with the clouds again,” followed by a beat drop had heads bumping.

“When I’m Down,” provided the audience with an upbeat summer-esque sound to liven the mood in the stands and on the floor.

Whethan thanked the audience as he transitioned into “Savage” and smoke billowed from downstage — energy and attention in the BJC stayed consistent.

A remix of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man,” shook the floor with its bass notes. Building suspense with the electric guitar segments, Whethan dropped the beat and had students chanting.

His “Money on the Dash,” filled the BJC with a nightclub vibe as the bass oscillated.

He followed with a remix of “Walking on a Dream” by Empire of the Sun. Now more engaged, energy in the audience was up for a moment.

Whethan snuck in a remix of “Pocketful of Sunshine,” which made an appearance in the BJC Friday night during Bedingfield’s performance.

This sparked the audience as they bumped to one of “some new music” from Whethan.

Summing up the attention of the crowd, one student could be seen hitting a water bottle with a glow stick as if it was a cowbell.

Whethan closed out with “Superlove” as he repeated a phrase from earlier in the performance.

“Love you guys so much, enjoy the rest of your night,” Whethan said as he walked off stage. “Peace, peace.”

MORE THON COVERAGE

Kids Talent Show showcases Four Diamonds families' skills during THON Weekend 2023 The THON Weekend 2023 Kids Talent Show acts took to the stage around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday i…