With all of the excitement taking place on the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center, it’s easy to understand why most organizations settle as close to the stage and dancers as possible, leaving sparse sections in the upper levels.

While some students may rush to secure the closest spot, others like John Meyer don’t care about location — so long as they’re with friends.

To Meyer (freshman-business), “surrounding yourself with friends” improves the THON experience regardless of location. Meyer admitted the concourse carries more energy but said the increased space in the upper level gives his group, club ultimate frisbee, room to bring the energy up there.

“We try to live off each other’s energy,” he said. “I love that. I think we’re one of the most excited groups up here.”

While more groups dominate the concourse, Meyer said he finds that the lack of groups in the upper level provides a greater view and more room to dance. Though, Meyer said the upper level heats up quickly.

“We get a lot of room, especially for the Line Dance,” Meyer said. “When I’m up top, I get the whole row to myself. That’s a lot of fun, but it’s definitely hot.”

Michael Parrish shared a similar experience to Meyer’s. Parrish (sophomore-secondary education) said he thought the energy in the upper level matched that of the concourse, especially thanks to his organization, the Newman Catholic Student Association.

“This organization has been great,” he said. “They’ve been making a lot of fun, not only for everyone around me but for me as well. I’m really happy that we got this section.”

Parrish said he found that securing a spot in the upper level, as opposed to the concourse, is nice because “we haven’t had to worry about… bigger organizations taking over our section.”

Courtney Dobrzynski and Megan Meneskie said they feel like a fly on the wall in the upper levels.

Dobrzynski (graduate-communication sciences and disorders, speech-language pathology) participated for the past three years as a Dancer Relations committee member, all of which she primarily experienced on the floor.

Dobrzynski said she and her friends would watch the Final Four from the very top of the upper level. She described it as “rougher” than being in the concourse.

“We’d be almost in the last row,” she said. “You’re teetering at that point.”

This year, Dobrzynski and Meneskie (graduate-communication sciences and disorders, speech-language pathology) secured a spot closer to the front of the upper level. Meneskie said she still feels like she’s watching as an outsider because “it is a totally different atmosphere on the floor.”

“I would love being on the floor rather than high up,” she said. “The energy is even higher down there. The lights are on you, you see all these dancers, and it’s so motivating.”

Being near the floor, Meneskie said she feels closer to the dancers, as opposed to their steeper location.

Overall, the pair agreed they would prefer to see THON from a lower level, but Dobrzynski said she expects the upper level to overflow as the Final Four approaches, adding that “later on, the energy will be better.”

While the upper level may fill out as time goes by, Ava Matzinger said she finds that there’s “more of a sense of community down [on the concourse].”

“It’s definitely more engaging down there, [but] here you kind of feel far away,” Matzinger (freshman-health policy and administration) said.

Blerina Dinaj said she finds “you just get a little bit bored” in the upper levels.

“I just feel like, [in the concourse], you’re definitely more hyper because you had the letters and everyone’s around you,” Dinaj (freshman-kinesiology) said.

Though, Dinaj said she would recommend taking to the upper levels if tired students need more room to stretch or breathe “because you should be happy and energetic down there.”

