Before the 46-hour marathon even begins, THON dancers had to figure out what their essentials for THON Weekend 2023 would be, and some dancers gave a glimpse into what they packed.

Olivia Black, who's dancing at THON with The Penn State Thespian Society, gave a look into her fanny pack, which she calls the “standard” on the dance floor.

One of her friends who danced last year recommended to Black (senior-communication sciences and disorders) to carry a journal around. She said she followed that recommendation and has been using it to document her weekend.

“It helps me reflect on and process what’s been happening, so I don’t black out and immediately forget what happened,” Black said.

Another thing she has been using to capture all of the highlights of her time dancing is a 10-year-old digital camera from her childhood. Black said she prefers this compared to constantly being on her phone to take pictures.

“I'm actually living in the moment and trying to take in as much of this experience as possible,” Black said.

One other way she has been keeping her hands idle is through fidget toys that her THON chairs gifted her and the other dancers.

The gifts were her THON chairs' way of supporting them from afar, Black said, and even though the chairs are not on the floor, the dancers can think of them through the toys and remember they have someone there for them.

Black she said she is an out-of-state student who's really excited to be able to represent something that means so much to her. To keep the reason why she's dancing in mind, she has some of the mail she has gotten in the fanny pack.

“In case I have a little moment, I can go back and read those and kinda remember why I'm really here,” Black said.

Jamie Rowley, a dancer for the fraternity Phi Kappa Sigma, also keeps a picture of his fraternity’s THON family on hand as a reminder of why he dances.

When Rowley (junior-finance) feels tired, he looks at the picture to keep him going.

“Just thinking about what our kid has gone through and knowing that's nothing I would ever have to compare to… just the strength she has is inspiring,” Rowley said.

Aside from the photo, Rowley has packed his necessities of multiple pairs of socks, underwear, T-shirts, toothpaste and a toothbrush.

Sheamus Cochran, who's representing his business fraternity Phi Gamma Nu, had the same things packed as Rowley. Cochran (senior-security and risk analysis) said he ensured he packed good clothes and comfy shoes.

Cochran said “the most essential thing” he brought, other than the clothes, was a kendama to help pass time easier. A kendama is a wooden toy where you swing the ball and catch it on the handle.

Before packing any of those items, the first thing Cochran made sure to have before coming to THON was a good mentality. He has attended THON every year and knew what to expect being a dancer this year.

“I dance with my best friends,” Cochran said, “so everything is just good vibes and good energy.”

