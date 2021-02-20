From December through January, people could purchase cardboard cutouts from the THON Store to either give to Four Diamonds families or to keep in the Bryce Jordan Center during THON weekend.

Students could purchase cutouts for $15 and non-students for $45. People also had the option of purchasing a set of cutouts for a Four Diamonds family for $45.

All proceeds went to THON, and the cutouts in the Bryce Jordan Center will remain there for the rest of the semester.

