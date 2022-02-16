As THON returns to Penn State this weekend, so will the anticipated Line Dance.

The ritual is performed and played during just about every hour of THON. It’s meant to engage the dancers and crowd when they need it most. Dancer Relations captains take to the stage to lead the Line Dance.

While the main purpose of the line dance is to do just that, lyrics also accompany the moves. These lyrics highlight some of the biggest local, national and global events and stories of the past year.

Here are some predictions for what will be included in the Line Dance this year.

Vaccines

Lil Jon said it best in the early 2000s song “Shots.”

“Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots/Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots/Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots, Everybody.”

I’d bet on a mention of vaccines above anything else. While the coronavirus vaccines existed prior to THON 2021, they didn’t become widely available until a month or so after.

Vaccines were one of the most discussed stories throughout 2021, and THON’s location, the Bryce Jordan Center, even served as a vaccination center at one point.

“Ever Given” ship

Last March, the “Ever Given” cargo ship got stuck in the Suez Canal. It couldn’t move for almost a week.

While the ship’s situation had real world implications, such as trade hold-ups during a global pandemic, it became a joke frenzy on Twitter and other social media platforms. It was a giant boat stuck in a canal.

A viral story like this is just the type of thing typically included in the Line Dance lyrics, and despite it occurring 11 months ago, I’d expect a mention of 2021’s most popular boat.

Saint’s Cafe and Mad Mex

Line Dance lyrics over the last few years have typically made a mention of local restaurant news, whether it was the arrival of BRGR or the closing of Baby’s Burgers and Shakes.

Saint’s Cafe’s and Mad Mex’s closures were perhaps the biggest stories in the State College food industry this year, and if history tells us anything, it’s that you can expect a mention on THON Weekend.

The end of social distancing

When Penn State students returned to campus in fall 2021, it was a bit different than the previous year. They were finally allowed to see each other face-to-face.

Students rejoiced as they returned to the classroom, Beaver Stadium and other social gatherings.

Billie Eilish is one of the biggest stars right now. Her performance at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 10 was well-publicized, and the Line Dance typically alludes to a couple of musicians.

Eilish’s performance may have been the largest non-sporting event on campus this year.

I would have had something witty to say here, but all of the good one-liners were taken for post-concert Instagram captions.

NFTs

I still don’t know what NFT stands for. I don’t know if I want to know. I just know it’s new, and people talk about it a lot, making it prime material for the Line Dance.

“Squid Game” and “Spider-Man”

You can always count on a few mentions of the year’s most popular movies and TV shows.

“Squid Game” and “Spider-Man” are the rare pieces of modern entertainmentment that have left a strong mark on culture across the board.

Sports, sports, sports

The lyrics will often acknowledge some of the achievements Penn State has had in the last year. The problem is, there hasn’t been much to brag about this cycle with the major sports.

The Line Dance lyrics could include a mention of the Outback Bowl, as they’ve referenced

the bowl game in years past. James Franklin’s new contract could sneak its way in there too.

I’d expect a mention of men’s basketball’s Micah Shrewsberry. His hire remains the biggest story in Penn State basketball from the past year.

A reference to Penn State’s top-ranked wrestling team is also a possibility.

Kanye West

He’s always in the news for something. I’m sure they can work him in. Check out his Instagram.

Other Possibilities

Taylor Swift: As you probably know all too well, few artists dominated the musical conversion as much as Swift did in the last year.

Britney Spears: The #FreeBritney social media campaign gained as much traction as any.

Betty White: A staple of American culture for so long, White’s passing left many celebrating her 99 years of life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Their royal departure last year shocked the world, and it wouldn’t be the first time the couple got a Line Dance shoutout.

Ben Roethlisberger retires: Lyrics have often included references to Pennsylvania professional sports, and this may be the best bet in that department.