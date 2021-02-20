THON’s 2021 Line Dance is filled with references and callbacks to momentous moments of the past year. But what was missing from its referential lyrics?

Here are some moments of 2020 the dance missed out on.

New businesses open around State College

While the Line Dance references the closings of beloved locations such as Baby’s Burgers and Shakes and Taco Bell, new businesses have also opened across town.

A new seafood and cocktail bar, Central Reservation, had its soft opening this summer alongside a new artisanal cafe, Crust & Crumb.

Streaming wars of 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many people at home, streaming services rose in prominence as the best way to catch a new movie.

Even “Hamilton,” a broadway musical, was filmed for the streaming service Disney+, and films like “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Mank” were sent straight to streaming services.

Nittany Lion Inn becomes dorm

With the Nittany Lion Inn converted to a residential space for students this year, many students are living the “suite life” as they lived in the luxury hotel for one (or more) semester.

‘Parasite’ wins Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards

One of the cultural zeitgeists forgotten in this year’s Line Dance was the 2019 film “Parasite,” which became the first foreign language picture to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Other memorable wins included Joaquin Phoenix’s Best Actor win for “Joker” and Brad Pitt’s Best Supporting Actor win for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Rachel Levine picked by Biden as assistant health secretary

Alongside Kamala Harris, who made history as the first female vice president and the first Black and South Asian vice president in American history, Rachel Levine made history as the first openly transgender federal official.

Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X sweep the Grammys

A discussion of last year’s music would not be complete without the mention of artists Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who each won six Grammys during 62nd Grammy Awards.

'Death by Chocolate’ voted as best creamery flavor

During the Penn State Creamery’s “Flavor Madness” tournament that ran through last March, the beloved flavor “Death by Chocolate” won the title of best ice cream flavor.

Other finalists included Bittersweet Mint, Cookies and Cream and Grilled Stickies.

Penn State had a successful hybrid semester

With many universities across the nation sending their students home for the semester, Penn State notably managed to complete a successful in-person semester without ending early.

MORE THON COVERAGE

Breaking down the meaning behind the THON 2021 Line Dance lyrics As you perform the THON 2021 Line Dance, you may not understand all of the lyrical references.