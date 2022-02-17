Sunny Trees

Sun shines through trees on the HUB lawn on Jan. 15, 2020.

 Reagan Mulholland

THON Weekend is one day away, and just like the dancers, the temperatures will be moving around.

Friday’s forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 35 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

By the time THON starts, the temperature will be around 27 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for a high of 32 degrees but will feature flurries from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on an otherwise partly cloudy day.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with a high of 40 degrees and no sign of inclement weather. It also follows the partly cloudy trend for this weekend.

