THON Weekend is one day away, and just like the dancers, the temperatures will be moving around.

Friday’s forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 35 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

By the time THON starts, the temperature will be around 27 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for a high of 32 degrees but will feature flurries from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on an otherwise partly cloudy day.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with a high of 40 degrees and no sign of inclement weather. It also follows the partly cloudy trend for this weekend.

