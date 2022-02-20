Ahead of THON Weekend 2022, the organization announced it will make a time capsule to celebrate the 50th THON, filled with artifacts to be opened again in 2072.

We may be late, but these are our suggestions for some items that should be included. If we do it our way, 50 years from now (if there is a 50 years from now), our children will look back and smile, realizing the wisdom of their ancestors.

50th THON Daily Collegian print edition newspaper

Every time capsule needs a newspaper to commemorate the day or the event it represents.

What better organization to contribute the paper for THON than the greatest student-run newspaper on the planet, The Daily Collegian?

The Collegian’s most recent print edition commemorated the 50th THON, and it had an iconic front page.

More bass

After Bea Miller headlined THON on Saturday night, there’s one thing we've learned: Future generations will need more bass to survive.

Right now, the Bryce Jordan Center may be concerning some distant seismologist who is reading a one-point-something on the Richter scale from State College. If we could pack away a little bit of that bass for the future, that seismologist’s son may have a proper earthquake on his hands.

One of the Nittany Lion’s ears

Hear me out.

Not only is the Nittany Lion a huge part of Penn State’s culture, but the mascot makes an appearance at just about every big event at the university — and THON is no different.

Speaking of Miller’s performance, the Nittany Lion was JAMMING out, showing his undying school spirit while doing so.

I’m not sure if this ear would be given willingly or not, but regardless, it seems like a necessary contribution.

Canned Aquafina

For all our sakes, we better hope by 2072 we’ve shifted to purely canned water (boxes and sacks may be acceptable, too). Otherwise, we might be swimming the Line Dance on Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Ark.

Until then, we ought to pack some canned Aquafina away in the capsule so its openers have some cool retro cans to sell on eBay.

Photos from all 50 years

What better way to remember 50 years of THON than with a chronological photo album?

Much like newspapers, physical photos are a must-have in any time capsule.

From pictures of dancers playing games, to ones of students showing off Greek letters, to ones of the performers commanding the BJC stage — the Collegian’s photo staff has things covered.

Faulty wristband scanners

“Did you exit from here?”

In 50 years, a big red screen with an exclamation mark may force our progeny to awkwardly answer this same question.

After realizing they’re one section over from where they left, future THONers might also have the opportunity to share in our shame as we walked back to our original point after failing to convince the stair attendant to let you by.

A chicken basket

This is by far the worst idea on this list.

With that being said, chicken baskets are a staple of student life at Penn State, so the inclusion of one seems completely necessary.

While neither of us will be the one to contribute said basket, as that would be a monumental waste of $10, we feel someone should pay the price.

Unavoidable deterioration, mold and stank are something those who open the capsule in 50 years can worry about.

