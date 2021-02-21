With the second day of THON coming to a close, most dancers and other participants are likely jumping into bed to recharge for the next day.

But for those who aren’t ready to sleep just yet, whether to maintain tradition or simply because the adrenaline from the day remains, what stages of emotions could they be feeling throughout the break?

For whatever reason, if you’re interested in knowing what it’s like to stay up until 6 a.m. with the THON livestream in the background, read below.

Midnight: Still sane and energized

At the dawn of midnight, the livestream began to play back some interviews conducted with several of the dancers.

These interviews were a sweet way to wind down from the exciting day and helped give insight on how some of the dancers felt while participating from home.

Not catching the livestream last night, I was excited for a deluge of content to keep me company for the proceeding six hours.

Mostly I was hungry, as midnight is when I eat "dinner part two," which is the meal following "dinner part one."

1:00 a.m.: An hour in, and things are going great, but...

An hour in, I realized there was a pattern.

The interviews, as wholesome as they were, were on a repeat.

I checked the VOD, scrolling back in time to make sure I wasn’t mistaken. Sure enough, the interviews were the exact same, meaning there was only about an hour of post-THON content prepared for us night owls.

Of course, it’s not like I anticipated six hours of fresh content to keep me entertained throughout the very early morning. Frankly, an hour worth of well-conducted interviews is great background noise for the evening.

That being said, as I would be awake for six hours, I knew this would be a mental challenge later on, so I was forced to do something else to keep me occupied.

2:00 a.m.: Still feeling okay, but getting a little jealous as everyone around me is sleeping

At this point, 640 others were still watching the livestream with me. I began to wonder, what were those 640 viewers thinking? Were they watching from midnight like me?

At the dawn of the third hour, I began to feel a bit envious at my family who possessed normal sleep schedules. I’d have to ask them how they do it later.

For now, I was content knowing hundreds of others left the livestream on with me. Most of them were likely asleep, but it made me feel better to think otherwise.

3:00 a.m.: Struggling to stay awake

To be honest, I’m often awake at this hour anyway. The pandemic completely destroyed my sleep schedule, so I thought I would still be fine.

But after an entire day of watching THON, my eyes were beginning to strain and my mind was beginning to blank. Not to mention, I had listened to three full hours of the exact same interviews at this point.

This is the time where I began to wish for nothing more than to crawl into a luscious bed and close my eyes. How do THON dancers dance nonstop like this in a normal year? It’s a miracle.

4:00 a.m.: Vibe: no thoughts, head empty

I’m sitting here at 4:00 a.m., trying to think of something to write for this story. If my current thought processes had a theme song, it’d be the Wii Shop music on repeat.

I thought about doing homework that I procrastinated on, but then I realized I could procrastinate even further as I still had two hours left to go.

5:00 a.m.:

At this point, I'd just like to go to bed.

6:00 a.m.: The sun is rising, and I’m questioning my existence

I’m currently writing this paragraph at 6:11 a.m. The sun is beginning to rise, and my bed is beckoning me forth. Colors are beginning to merge as one uniform shade of grey.

At this time, I have begun to listen to an interview between students Casey Kummer and Anna Mansfield for the sixth time. I feel as if I can recite their conversation by heart.

Fortunately, at around 6:19 a.m., the band "Lenina Crowne" began to perform a rendition of The Jackson 5’s "I Want you Back."

Because it’s impossible to not listen to this song and become completely energized, I instantly felt invigorated, got up, and started to dance.

Just kidding, I’m going straight to bed.