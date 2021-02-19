Bryce Jordan Center, THON Friday
The Bryce Jordan Center on the first day of Penn State THON 2021 on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, THON is being live-streamed this year, with dancers dancing from home and only THON’s committees and certain performances allowed in the Bryce Jordan Center.

 Lily LaRegina

With THON operating virtually this year, dancers will get two six-hour breaks over the course of the weekend.

The first break will begin Saturday at midnight and continue until 6 a.m. The second break will begin at midnight Sunday and continue until 6 a.m.

During these breaks, the THON livestream will continue, but the broadcast will mostly feature footage from previous THON weekends.

THON created breaks for dancers to relax, sit or sleep. THON personnel are unable to monitor dancers closely while they are participating from home, so the breaks provide greater accountability for dancer safety.

