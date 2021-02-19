With THON operating virtually this year, dancers will get two six-hour breaks over the course of the weekend.

The first break will begin Saturday at midnight and continue until 6 a.m. The second break will begin at midnight Sunday and continue until 6 a.m.

During these breaks, the THON livestream will continue, but the broadcast will mostly feature footage from previous THON weekends.

THON created breaks for dancers to relax, sit or sleep. THON personnel are unable to monitor dancers closely while they are participating from home, so the breaks provide greater accountability for dancer safety.

