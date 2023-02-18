Now hours into THON Weekend 2023 and several Line Dances later, the songs in the dance highlighted popular events and hits from the past year.

But is the Line Dance missing a few bops?

Here are some events that rocked the charts and could have been included.

Kate Bush entered the 21st century

Singer and songwriter Kate Bush released her song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" in 1985, and it reached reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Similarly to scrunchies, oversized blazers and low-rise jeans, trends often come back in style.

This '80s song made its comeback when it was featured in season four of "Stranger Things" and ran back up the hill to its peak at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022.

"Kate Bush ran the hill / Reached the top of the Bill."

Kim Kardashian as Marilyn Monroe

Decked out in the hand-sewn crystals, Kim Kardashian wore the iconic Jean Louis dress Monroe wore to President John F. Kennedy’s birthday party — just a few months before her death.

Not only did the dress stray from the theme of "gilded glamour," but it also stirred up quite a bit of controversy over social media.

"Kim Kardashian at the Gala / Created a lot of nostalgia."

First women to referee a men’s World Cup

While the Line Dance mentioned Argentina winning its third World Cup, let's not forget that Stéphanie Frappart was also the first woman to take lead in a men's World Cup game.

Frappart had two women assistant referees at the Germany vs. Costa Rica game, making history as the first all-female referee team at the men's World Cup.

"World Cup made history too / Reffing the games, girls long overdue."

Rihanna not one baby, but two

Rihanna gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky on May 13, 2022.

Nine months later, she announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 Super Bowl. Decked out in red with low rise pants, Rihanna’s baby bump was visible for all to see.

"Red, white and baby two / A$AP Rocky, is this you?"

The Daily Collegian vs. Onward State dodgeball invite

This addition to the Line Dance is a stolen idea from news editors Nick Stonesifer and Olivia Estright.

A never-before dodgeball tournament will take place, finally settling an ongoing feud among the two news outlets.

This event will make history and would serve as the perfect addition to the Line Dance.

Estright came up with this last one:

"Collegian, Onward dodgeball invite / Meet me at midnight."

MORE THON COVERAGE