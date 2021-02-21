Despite the hope for a return to normalcy for THON 2022, there are certain aspects of virtual THON that dancers and organizers would like to see continue after this year.

Alpha Xi Delta dancer Katie Whittle decided she would take part in THON as a dancer this year because it would be a historic event.

According to Whittle (senior-applied data science), she enjoyed that dancers were able to have a lot of their own say in what went on around them this year.

“With [THON] being virtual, it gives the dancers the opportunity to do what they want to do in regards to safety and their personal opinions on everything, and I think it gives people the option to do things from home,” Whittle said.

Not only did it make the dance marathon easier for dancers to participate, but it also made it easier for the dancers to have a support system.

Whittle said she hoped streaming options would be available for future THONs so families of participants would be able to support their family members without having to travel.

“It makes it more personal. We have had Zoom running for our organization, and it is something that my family can just pop in. Everyone’s family can pop in and see us personally and what we are doing,” Whittle said.

Dancer Erin Malonzo of women’s club ultimate frisbee had similar hopes of continued streaming options for THON 2022, explaining that THON families can spend more time with their dancers because they’re usually unable to interact with families who aren’t in State College.

“There were a lot of ups and downs with this virtual THON, but I think having [our THON family] there constantly as a support line was very nice. I don’t know how they would integrate that [into next year’s THON], but it was nice having their smiling faces all weekend,” Malonzo (junior-agribusiness management) said.

Media Relations Captain Michael Warchola described THON as a resilient event that has grown in any environment.

According to Warchola (junior-advertising), he’s uncertain what will continue for next year but is looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

“I like to think that as THON has taken place in a bunch of different mediums. It started in the HUB-Robeson, the White Building, Rec Hall, BJC and then this year on 46Live. That is an awesome thing,” Warchola said. “This is a historic year.”