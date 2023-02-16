While University Park students are preparing for THON Weekend 2023 in the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State’s commonwealth campuses are also doing their part to be active participants in the dance marathon.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Altoona

After being involved in Mini-THON in high school, Special Events Captain and upcoming dancer Chloe Kramer knew when she got accepted into Penn State Altoona, she wanted to become a part of the organization on campus.

Altoona has held fundraisers for THON before — “ranging from a 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament to a lunch with our THON family, the Kratzers, where they came and they talked about their journey with Four Diamonds,” Kramer (sophomore-recreation, parks and tourism management) said.

In addition, the organization takes part in restaurant fundraisers with Chipotle Mexican Grill and Texas Roadhouse.

Since Altoona is less than an hour’s drive away from State College, the students involved in THON there will take a bus up to the BJC this weekend where they will support dancers in the stands and take sleep shifts in a nearby hotel.

Beaver

Cassadie Speed is the president of “Varsity Club,” which is a group where the executive positions are held by athletes, and they promote a sense of community through events and intramurals open for any students to join.

Varsity Club hosted a “3’s for THON” fundraiser where the men’s and women’s basketball teams from Penn State Beaver and Penn State Greater Allegheny competed, which was one of the main events held for THON on campus.

Penn State Beaver has also participated in the “Cello Fury Concert” hosted by alumni, which raised over $5,000, Speed (senior-criminal justice) said.

Then, an anonymous donor sent in $3,000 in support of THON.

Over the weekend, Speed isn’t aware of anything happening on campus while THON is occurring.

Brandywine

Penn State Brandywine Benefitting THON has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to THON Chair Jessica Gore.

Gore (junior-biology) said she and others have been able to push for more involvement on campus.

They had a Philadelphia Flyers game fundraiser where $5 was given to their organization for every ticket sold at the game. A casino night and bingo night also took place where students would pay for more chips or more bingo cards to heighten their chances of winning.

To let some students on campus live out the end of high school experience they weren’t able to have because of the coronavirus, the organization hosts an annual prom for the school.

“Because of COVID, a lot of students did not have prom at their high school, so the money from tickets went toward THON as well,” Gore (junior-biology) said.

The group will go to THON this weekend where they’ll be given commonwealth passes that allow them to be on the floor during certain hours, which is exciting for the students because many of them haven’t experienced being on the floor yet.

DuBois

When Hannah Allen heard about THON and learned about its mission, she knew she wanted to join her first year.

Allen (sophomore-human development and family studies) said she clicked well with the chair of the organization at the time and has now taken her spot as a chair for this year.

In October, PSU DuBois THON hosted its first golf scramble, where those participating in the tournament could start wherever they wanted on the course. Additionally, there were three themed bingo nights that were easier to market due to their individuality.

One of the biggest events this year, though, was the hair auction and send-off dinner that raised over $16,000. Students had set a goal and cut their hair at the dinner while others in attendance made bids while they were there.

The hair auction also gave students at Penn State DuBois the opportunity to engage with dancers who will be at THON.

“At the hair auction, we had paper tablecloths,” Allen said. “We had people draw on it and write little messages, so we went through and cut everything out, and we’re going to be giving it to the dancers throughout the weekend.”

Fayette

Hayley White decided to commit to Penn State after going to THON to support her sister. Now, she’s the chair for her Penn State Fayette’s THON organization.

“I just knew that it felt like home, and I already made a great connection with our THON family,” White (senior-criminal justice) said. “And I knew that I wanted to continue that connection and continue to do work for THON at Penn State, so that’s why I got involved, and I just fell in love with it.”

The Penn State Fayette organization makes an effort to have fundraising taking place with donation boxes and ribboning, where people pay $1 per ribbon in support of Four Diamonds, White said. The organization also holds biannual bingo nights, which have proven to be successful due to how long they’ve been going on for.

“We’ve been holding these for way longer than I’ve been around, and I think it’s a huge success because of that,” White said.

When the group members first get to the hotel on Thursday night, they all sit in a circle and explain to the group “why they THON,” which White coined as an emotional time for all of them. The next morning, they have a special breakfast with their families because it allows for the organization to “tune into what the weekend is really about.”

In the stands at the BJC, they have themes to stay spirited and keep up dancer morale throughout the weekend, with this year being an outer space theme. Once the weekend is over, the organization looks forward to a McDonald’s run “because there’s nothing like McDonald’s after you’re sleep deprived,” White said.

White said it’s something to do that’s “silly and fun,” but they always do it.

Harrisburg

Some students from Penn State Harrisburg will drive up to State College for the THON Weekend 2023. Noah Necowitz is the president of Harrisburg’s THON organization this year and explained the duration of attendance for the nearly 50 people in the organization.

“All of us are there for 30 hours altogether,” Necowitz (sophomore-industrial engineering) said. “And then we have a sleep shift, which ends up being 16 hours of sleeping.”

To prepare for the weekend, they hold various fundraisers, including a “Basket and Bag Bingo” where community members pay $25 to participate and have the possibility of taking home a purse or “basket of some sort.”

The organization also holds an annual THON gala for all students in December where they announce the dancers taking on THON Weekend.

Lehigh Valley

One of the co-advisers for Penn State Lehigh Valley Benefitting THON since 2018, Joe Schwartz, has been involved in THON since he was a Penn State Hazleton student in 2007. Now, he organizes events, motivates and “ignites” passion within students as a leader for them.

Schwartz believes THON is important for commonwealth campus students because it has the ability “to show them how great of an experience THON can be and giving back and providing for the children and families who certainly need it most. It’s to help reinforce Penn State culture and Penn State traditions.”

He said it’s necessary for THON to continue to grow at the commonwealth campuses because most of the students will do the 2+2 plan and eventually transfer to University Park.

“It’s not as longitudinal as it is at University Park, so part of that for me is that desire to keep it growing, keep it going strong at the commonwealth level,” Schwartz said.

Many of the fundraisers are similar to what the other campuses do, like donation boxes, but a lot of their support comes from the “heavy” alumni presence in their region of the state. This allows them to “spread their wings”' for other fundraising events.

For example, Musikfest in the Bethlehem area is held annually, and students are able to sell raffle tickets and gather proceeds from that.

One aspect of their organization is their annual campus-wide dodgeball tournament fundraiser. Additionally, there’s a talent show held called “Mr. and Mrs. Penn State Lehigh Valley,” and students donate toward who they think the winner will be.

Going into the weekend, the organization concentrates all of its send-off events into one day when they’ll recognize their dancers as well as invite alumni and top donors to thank them for everything they’ve done for the group.

Mont Alto

When Raylee Gibbons’ father died from cancer, she was able to see Four Diamonds at work in the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Upon arriving at Penn State Mont Alto, Gibbons (senior-human development family studies) learned more about THON and how she would be able to give back to families in similar situations.

Now serving as the primary chair of her campus’ THON organization, Gibbons is looking forward to supporting the organization’s dancers for the weekend.

Penn State Mont Alto was able to raise money through two unique fundraisers leading up to this weekend.

“Two of our biggest ones have been the ‘Mont Alto Plunge,’ which is very similar to a Polar Plunge; that’s what most people typically know it as. That was able to raise us about $8,000,” Gibbons said. “This past weekend, we had ‘Gettysburg Rocks,’ which is an event that an outside organization hosts for us. It’s 15 different venues in Gettysburg, but there’s 115 different bands that play absolutely free for us. They were able to raise us almost $25,000.”

The organization will be driving up to support the dancers with care packages and cutouts of their heads. They also have a tradition where they get an Airbnb together the Thursday night before THON to have bonding time within the executive board, dancers and members of the organization.

Then, on the Friday before THON begins, the organization will go to IHOP for one last meal together before the weekend commences.

To keep things light-hearted for the dancers and organization members, Maegan Aleshire (senior-nursing) shared that the letters for their sign “Mont Alto” spell out “Tomato,” so they always try to get a picture of it in the news.

New Kensington

Mother and daughter pair, Paula Dove and Angelena Dove have been a direct part of their THON organization since Angelena (junior-biobehavioral health) transferred to Penn State New Kensington her sophomore year.

With Paula serving as the THON adviser and Angelena as chair of the organization as well as a dancer this weekend, they wanted to raise more and do more for THON compared to last year.

However, involvement is “minimal” with five people in the organization and three active members. Despite this, the organization still managed to organize a fundraiser for THON through a basket bingo event. They contacted local companies in New Kensington to donate a basket of items from their business with about a $30 value and were given about 40 baskets.

“With the minimal amount of students, it was hard. There weren't enough people to share the responsibilities,” Paula said. “So, [the organization] went to the Penn State New Kensington Alumni Society and asked for donations. We have a very close-knit previous THON group, and they’ve been really gracious in their donations knowing we’ve been struggling.”

A common hour luncheon will happen before dancers are sent off, and that’s where the organization will reveal the total amount of money raised to the campus community before it heads out to State College.

Scranton

After being a supporter of THON, Raymond Ondrako Jr. is going to be a dancer this weekend for Penn State Scranton Benefiting THON.

Throughout the year, the group has done a month-long Halloween-themed raffle in October for a variety of baskets to raise money. They also host a prom where people are invited to dance and meet the dancers in the organization.

Going into the weekend, they’ll have a send-off dinner where news stations are invited to spread the message of THON.

“All three dancers will be there, and we will reveal the amount that we have so far for THON. Our media affiliates are there as well, so WNEP and I think WBRE comes down as well,” Ondrako Jr. (senior-business) said. “So it’s a way to get our message out to the community about our dancers and to give a last hoorah before we head out.”

Ondrako Jr. said, for him, he always likes to get the latest merch at THON and support the dancers the best way he can.

York

With the final days before THON passing by, Cassidie Crebs and Lyndsey Ridenour said one way they’re raising awareness is by being more active on social media.

Crebs (sophomore-political science) is the chair of the organization, and Ridenour (sophomore-human development and family studies) is the co-chair. Together, they have been able to organize events in support of THON throughout the year.

“Officially, we had about nine to 10 fundraisers this year. Most of our money came from a carwash we did,” Ridenour said. “And we also sold candy through Gertrude Hawk [Chocolates]. We had a few dine outs, but our biggest dine out was with Jersey Mike’s [Subs] through the month of November.”

In addition to this, there was a basketball game honoring Maddie Hill, a Penn State York student who died from cancer. This is an annual event, and there’s a memorial for Hill in between the women’s and men’s basketball games.

The organization typically held an event every year since 2009 called “Poker with Jimmy,” but it was unable to happen over the past few years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Clark hosts the event, and he’s a Penn State graduate as well as a cancer survivor.

“We have two dancers, so our whole org goes to THON to support them,” Crebs said. “We bring dancer mail, our big letters that spell out ‘York’ and fat heads of our dancers. It’s a great experience.”

