Soccer players are known for having elite endurance, and some of them put that to the test at the 51st edition of THON.

Both Penn State soccer teams were represented at the event in association with the Student Athlete Advisory Board.

While both teams normally participate at Jeffrey Field, they hit the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center, home of the men’s and women’s basketball teams (and occasionally the wrestling team), for 46 hours of staying awake and nonstop 2010’s pop hits.

Fresh off a 2022 Big Ten Tournament Championship, senior Devon Olive took the floor to dance for the women’s soccer squad.

Over her four-year career in Happy Valley, Olive appeared in 72 games, registering a goal and two assists.

The midfielder excelled in the classroom and was awarded Academic All-Big Ten honors three times.

On the men’s side, a pair of Pennsylvania natives held it down for their squad. Redshirt junior Owen Elliott and sophomore Sean Bettenhausen were the ones breaking out the smooth moves for the kids.

Elliott earned his first and only career start in net in 2022 against Michigan State, and he made his presence known, holding the Spartans to just one goal on six shots. With the 6-foot-1 goalkeeper standing strong between the pipes, the blue and white came out victorious by a score of 4-1.

However, it takes two to tango, and his teammate Bettenhausen had his back, as the midfielder looked to translate his skills from the pitch to the dancefloor.

The Media, Pennsylvania, native appeared in 14 games for the Nittany Lions this season, starting 13 of them. In his second season donning the blue and white, Bettenhausen racked up a goal and an assist.

However, for this weekend, the three Nittany Lions took the stage for a bigger purpose than scoring goals or winning games.

