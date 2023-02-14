Each year students, volunteers and Four Diamonds families come together in the Bryce Jordan Center for THON, a 46-hour dance marathon with over 700 students recognized as dancers, who are tasked with staying on their feet for the duration of the event.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

This is the 50th year of THON but the 51st THON held and will take place from Friday through Sunday.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, 707 Penn State students will be tasked with standing for 46 hours straight.

Every hour, Dancer Relations captains take the stage to perform a five-minute dance to encourage the dancers to stretch and get moving. A new Line Dance is created each year based on current events to make the dance more relevant to the volunteers and dancers.

The rest of the time is filled with various activities, such as special performances, speakers, the Kid's Fashion Show and Talent Show, Athlete Hour and Pep Rally.

The special performances in the past have come from various bands and artists — including Penn State football coach James Franklin.

The Kids Fashion Show and Talent Show are chances for Four Diamonds children to express their talents in front of the entire BJC while wearing Penn State-inspired fashion.

The Athlete Hour is a chance for the Four Diamonds children to spend time and play games with Penn State athletes from various sports. The Pep Rally is a choreographed dance battle between the various teams involved.

The Final Four is the last four hours of THON, where the Four Diamonds families are recognized and allowed to share their stories.

THON Weekend 2023 ends at 4 p.m. on Sunday, followed by the tallied-up totals for the year, carried out by the THON Executive Committee.

Overall, THON’s 2022 fundraising total was $13,756,374.50, and in 2021, it was $10,638,078.62.

