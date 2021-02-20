Every year, one of the biggest parts of THON is the Kid’s and Teen’s Talent Show.

A tradition — usually held the Saturday of THON weekend — there was a variety of talent this year, including singers, dancers and more.

With THON online this year, a lot of pre-recorded videos were used during the talent show, yet it did not disappoint.

The show started off with videos of kids dancing to “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I. There were even kids dancing with glow sticks.

Next, a little girl named Sarah shared her talent, dancing with a baton in a blue dress. She also rolled the baton down her back.

After that was sister and brother duo Devin and Trevor, who danced and sang to “BANG!” by AJR.

Then, Aubrey Evans tap danced to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift.

Connor Rowan had a fantastic performance of some popular Fortnite dances.

Following that, Christian and Levi had a realistic Star Wars lightsaber battle that included background music as well. They included some spin moves and even used the force.

Elizabeth played “Row Row Row Your Boat” on the piano ,and Mckenna Reed sang a good cover of “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert with a live guitar accompaniment.

Elliana Rodenhauser also performed a dance with a whole candy shop set in the background to “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I.

Afterwards, there was some gymnastics, more piano and more dancing from the kids. Parents — and even family dogs — watched the kids perform in these pre-recorded videos.

After the childrens’ performance, the talent show moved on to the teens, where Penn State and THON-affiliated judges took to a live Zoom chat to talk about the performances. The judges were Luke Malton, a family relations member, Penn State lacrosse alumni Grant Ament and Lyra Stubbs, a senior and 2020’s National American Miss Pennsylvania.

All the performances were a hit.

14-year-old Adeline started off the teens section by covering “Clouds” by Zach Sobiech, which was followed by a Zumba performance by Carly Wilfong to Taylor Swift's “Shake It Off.”

Caleb Deckman, a high school senior who said he’s planning to attend Penn State in the fall, played the drums to “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood ft. Ludacris.

After, Kane Wolf had a compilation video showing off his basketball skills.

Eighth grader Alex Newcomb followed up with a performance of “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman.”

Right after, Josiah Garcia held a dance performance.

Zachary Shiffer finished off the talent show with another drum performance of the song “What Would You Say” by Dave Matthews.

All in all, the performance lasted about an hour. After it concluded, a dance break began before the THON live stream continued as usual.

