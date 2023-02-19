The total raised for THON 2023 is $15,006,132.46, which is over $1.2 million more than last year’s total.

When the numbers were raised, the Bryce Jordan Center broke into cheers and applause, and confetti rained onto the dancers.

Rules and Regulations Committee member Tatum Cassidy said she was worried THON wouldn’t break last year’s record.

“Last year was the first year back after COVID, so I thought it was extra big because of that,” Cassidy (senior-mathematics) said. “I didn’t think we were going to beat our last year’s total by this much. I thought it was going to be a little closer.”

According to her, the best part was watching the crowd’s reaction when the numbers were revealed.

For Gabi Pritzker, THON runs in the family, but that didn’t stop her from being “surprised” when the total was revealed.

“I did not think it was going to be that high at all,” Pritzker said. “I thought it was going to be higher [than last year], but maybe like $14 [million] something, so I was very, very surprised.”

Pritzker said she hopes to be a dancer next year, but if not, she’ll join a committee to stay involved.

Before the total was shown, THON Executive Director Lily Pevoto announced the different groups that raised the most money for Four Diamonds. These included the highest-fundraising committees, independent dancer couples, commonwealth campuses, general organizations, greek organizations and special interest organizations.

Chris Newell attended with his fraternity. He said he thinks THON totals will continue to increase each year.

“I thought it was definitely a good standard to set that we keep building on — that we aren’t going to regress,” Newell (junior-agribusiness management) said.

This is THON's second consecutive year of breaking its own fundraising total, Newell said.

Before releasing the final total, THON shares a breakdown of all of the resources the fundraising could offer for Four Diamonds families.

For Marie Markus, that information was especially impactful.

“You really get to see where your money goes,” Markus (freshman-finance) said. “You really get to see how what you’re doing affects these families.”

Elizabeth Moore said she was still processing the total 20 minutes after it was announced.

“I genuinely can’t even begin to process that a student-run philanthropy accumulated $15 million,” Moore (junior-psychology and communication arts and sciences) said. “This is absolutely insane.”

She said she often forgets how much greek life contributes to the total, so she was surprised by how much each greek organization raised.

Madison Campsey is involved in some of these groups, and she said the hard work paid off.

“I started crying — I’m not going to lie,” Campsey (junior-criminology) said. “It’s just really amazing how we can show just how much what we raised will go to.”

Campsey said she's “absolutely” returning for next year’s THON, and she has high hopes for the event.

“We keep beating it, so I think that we have that momentum. It’s going to continue — THON’s only going to grow.”

