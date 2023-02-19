“Don’t ask dancers how they’re feeling. Don’t mention the time of day.”

These are the golden rules for THON volunteers throughout the weekend, and they make sense.

Though I’ve never been a THON dancer, standing for 46 hours seems to be a grueling feat — mentally, emotionally and physically.

The energy and the atmosphere within the Bryce Jordan Center is crucial to keep dancers’ minds off of the exhaustion. Performers are at the heart of creating an engaging, enthused environment to keep the dancers awake.

Yet so many performers lack the expected THON etiquette. In fact, from 6-10 a.m. on Saturday, I heard three different acts say, “Hey, how we feeling?”

Let’s start taking hints, people — they’re not all doing great.

For artists, it may be a norm to introduce themselves to the audience, and it’s simply polite to ask how someone is doing. During THON Weekend, it should be different.

Last year, I was a THON Entertainment Committee member.

For starters, we were told when walking on the floor we had to flip our watches so dancers couldn’t see the times. We were told to check in on the dancers, but never ask how they’re doing.

When we had to emcee games and other events on the stage, the one constant phrase we heard was: Do not ask the dancers how they’re doing, and do not mention the time of day.

But, time and time again, performers would ask how the crowd was doing — from small bands to the 2022 THON Pep Rally emcee Mitch Gerber.

Gerber went as far as sitting on the stage with a THON child. Though he did it with good intentions, the action of sitting in front of hundreds of THON dancers seemed almost immoral.

During Saturday night’s THON Weekend 2023 Pep Rally, James Franklin took the stage to greet everyone in the BJC. At the end of his speech, he dropped the word “tonight.”

Whethan, the national performer, said “night” or “tonight” three separate times during his performance.

While these may seem like harmless, minor hiccups, there are still 707 dancers — many of whom don’t want to know the time.

If THON is so adamant that the committee members and volunteers never ask how dancers are doing or state the time of day, why are we not holding the performers to the same level of accountability?

Maybe it’s the pressure of being on stage in front of hundreds of people, but these performers should be well-versed enough to understand two simple rules.

I can’t speak for the dancers, but as a former THON volunteer, I continue to be disappointed by the lack of THON performance etiquette by those who have the opportunity to be on the stage.