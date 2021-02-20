The annual THON pep rally will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in partnership with the Penn State Alumni Association, but the event’s typical White Out will look a bit different.

The THON pep rally typically consists of performances from many Penn State varsity athletic teams, but the teams can’t make appearances in the BJC this year due to attendance restrictions.

According to the Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford, the partnership between the organization and THON pep rally began three years ago when a former THON alumni relations chair pitched an idea to bring “magic” to the event.

“She had the vision of bringing the magic of a Beaver Stadium White Out to the Bryce Jordan Center during THON, and we were all about that,” Clifford said. “[We] thought it was a great way to advance the Alumni Association’s brand through kind of the marquee sponsorship of that but also to help a great cause and be a part of what is often one of the signature moments of THON.”

The logistics of a virtual White Out were no small task for event organizers, Clifford said, but the association and pep rally team worked to distribute white shirts out to dancers and THON captains to make the event look as normal as possible.

With so many planning changes for this year’s event, pep rally coordinators Patrick Bradley and Rachel Hansen said they’re appreciative of the connection they’ve been able to utilize with the alumni association.

“Obviously it’s not a typical year,” Bradley (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “Pep rally really changed its vision, and we kept communicating that with [the Alumni Association] throughout the way, and they were super supportive with every change we made.”

Hansen (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said the pep rally especially changed since athletic teams couldn’t perform in the BJC. He added that some teams have recorded shout outs or performances, but there’s a new aspect that’s “very exciting.”

“Something that’s different this year and was really cool to see is that some of the teams had the opportunity to do their videos [from] where they practice,” Hansen said.

For example, the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams appearances during the pep rally will stream right from the pool, according to Hansen.

Aside from being unable to participate in-person, athletic teams had another unique restriction because more teams than usual are playing out their seasons during the spring, according to Bradley.

“A lot of these teams really impressed us, and we’re just so proud of what they’ve done,” Bradley said. “We really had to work around a lot of Covid guidelines, but in the end it’s going to be something really special.”

Bradley also said some of the changes are something that will be implemented in future THON weekends, even with the return of in-person events. This can allow teams to have a role in the pep rally even if they can’t make it.

Hansen said the message behind THON hasn’t changed even in a year marred with adversity, and the Alumni Association’s involvement shows that.

“I think it shows how much of a community Penn State is in the fact that the Alumni Association wants to be a part of an event that’s so uncertain and so new,” Hansen said. “They really put their trust in us and are showing how much they value THON.”

Additionally, Clifford said he wants the Alumni Association’s involvement to show THON doesn’t end when one graduates.

“It’s such a big part of the Penn State experience that it doesn’t end when people leave the institution — and it can’t end,” Clifford said. “THON and the fight against childhood cancer can’t end until cancer is defeated.”

Clifford said he’s excited for the outcome of the work leading up to the pep rally.

“I have no doubt that it’s going to be both different and yet moving, and one of the more memorable experiences of the virtual 2021 THON.”

