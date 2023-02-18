If Max Kelly were to describe his dad, he would say many kind words, but he said the first that comes to mind would not be “thoughtful” — until now — when Kelly (graduate-secondary education) received heartfelt mail from his father during THON 2023's package call.

THON’s package call gives dancers a chance to receive packages from their friends and family to boost their spirits.

On Saturday morning in the South Annex of the Bryce Jordan Center, Dancer Relations Committee members awaited the dancers next to piles of packages.

Kelly, who is vice president of Penn State Harrisburg Benefitting THON, said he believes his father had not truly understood the concept of THON until Kelly raised a lot of money through DonorDrive this year.

His dad decided to show his support for Kelly by sending printed screenshots of emails from his coworkers.

People Kelly didn’t even know were praising him for his dedication to THON.

One of the emails to Kelly read, “Can you imagine a world without cancer? You probably can because of what you’re doing.”

Other things included in his box were a pair of maracas, glow sticks, cards and light-up shamrock sunglasses to get him pumped up for State Patty’s Day.

As a secondary education major, Kelly is in a student-teaching residency at a high school. Ninety-five of his ninth-grade students sent him letters.

“I think those are going to cheer me up the most,” Kelly said.

Many packages to dancers include things the families or friends deem helpful for this weekend.

For Mackenzie Day, her packages sent by her mother and friends consisted of things she could use throughout this weekend. Some of the items were vitamin C drops, makeup remover wipes and Sour Patch Kids.

“It’s just little things to help me out,” Day (senior-elementary education) said.

Grace Beveridge, a Dancer Relations Committee member, said the package call is a fun thing for both the dancers and committee members.

“It makes them really happy and brightens their mood and brings the energy up,” Beveridge (senior-biobehavioral health) said.

Beveridge said she enjoyed seeing the reactions as well as the packages that were decorated to match the dancers’ organization themes.

She said when she started working for THON Dancer Relations her sophomore year, she never thought it would have such a big impact on her life.

“Even just being in my small role as a Dancer Relations Committee member, working on the package call, I feel like I'm making a huge difference in the lives of the families, children and dancers,” Beveridge said.

