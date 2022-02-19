A facet of the Penn State THON experience is the signs held by the many organizations lining the stands in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Each year, fraternities, sororities, commonwealth campuses and other THON-affiliated organizations make custom signs that spell out their organization’s name in large, decorated letters featuring artwork and lights.

For Delta Sigma Pi, the signs are a representation of the organization’s THON families, according to Suzie Heister, DSP’s family relations chair.

DSP’s theme this year is superheroes — the organization decorated its signs with the emblems of several superheroes, including Spider-Man, and wrote its families’ names on the large letter cutouts.

“The Bushs, Camps, Wrights and Schneiders — they’re our superheroes throughout not only THON but the whole year,” Heister (graduate-accounting) said. “They represent everything that a superhero does — they have strength, power, ambition, sacrifice, fight, will.”

Heister said each of DSP’s families has a THON child who “fought some type of cancer” and “won that battle.”

Alpha Pi Delta’s story is similar to that of DSP. APD’s THON public relations chair Fauzan Nuhu said the fraternity is “going all out” for its THON child Mina Horan this year, as it will be her last THON.

APD’s signs are football and cheerleading themed, which represent two of Horan’s greatest interests, Nuhu (junior-civil engineering) said.

“[The signs mean] a lot to us because we’ve seen her going through a lot,” Nuhu said. “We light them up so all dancers can see us on the floor.”

Standing out in the stands was a mission of Penn State’s Fayette campus representatives, who created safari-themed signs in neon orange.

Hayley White, who helped design the signs for the Fayette campus, said the large cardboard cutouts of faces that accompany the campus’ letters help the group stand out more.

But the main purpose of the signs, White (junior-criminal justice) said, is for them to serve as a beacon for other commonwealth campuses, who she said “don’t get as much recognition as they should” at THON.

MORE THON COVERAGE

“For us, it’s a way for us to fit in with the bigger orgs and show all the other commonwealths… that we’re they’re, too, and they’re represented as well,” White said.

Other sign designs this year included a “Jungle Book” theme featuring the animal characters of the book and movie, which members of Alpha Iota Delta and Lambda Chi Alpha created and held.

Taylor Chandler, a member of AXID, said it was “fun” creating the signs, which she said were a hit with its members.

Chandler (junior-business management) said the purpose of the signs, much like DSP and APD, is to support their THON children.

“We wouldn’t even be the org that we are without them,” Chandler said.

Shannon Northey, also a member of AXID who helped create the signs, said everything the organization does is for its families.

“This definitely helps to represent that,” Northey said.

There was also a SpongeBob-themed collection of signs made by Phi Kappa Sigma.

James Rowley, a member of the organization, said the signs illustrate all the organization does for its families.

Jake Cronin echoed Rowley’s sentiment and said the kids PKS support — Angelica Zander and Kaylin Escobar — “love” SpongeBob, so the organization decided to design their signs after the interests of its THON kids.

Other signs around the BJC included a Marvel-themed collection, Muppets-themed signs, a maritime collection and pure gold signs.

MORE THON COVERAGE