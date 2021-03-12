After wrapping up THON 2021 on Feb. 21, a new executive director has been named for THON 2022.

Kate Colgan, the rules and regulations fundraising safety director for THON 2021, has been selected for the position.

We are thrilled to announce the THON 2022 Executive Director, Kate Colgan! We are excited to watch your goals and visions for THON 2022 take flight over the next year and beyond. Thank you for all you do and will continue to do, For The Kids®! pic.twitter.com/5Csf41bUDE — Penn State THON™ (@THON) March 12, 2021

Colgan (senior-public relations) joined THON in 2018, though she participated in "mini THONs" since middle school, according to THON's website.

Before 2021, Colgan was a rules and regulations committee member, fundraising safety outreach captain and fundraising safety online giving captain.

