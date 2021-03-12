THON, Sunday, Four Diamonds Sign
Buy Now

A member of Phi Kappa Psi raises up the Four Diamonds sign from the stands of the Bryce Jordan Center during Penn State THON on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

 Lily LaRegina

After wrapping up THON 2021 on Feb. 21, a new executive director has been named for THON 2022. 

Kate Colgan, the rules and regulations fundraising safety director for THON 2021, has been selected for the position.

Colgan (senior-public relations) joined THON in 2018, though she participated in "mini THONs" since middle school, according to THON's website.

Before 2021, Colgan was a rules and regulations committee member, fundraising safety outreach captain and fundraising safety online giving captain.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags