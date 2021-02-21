The THON 2021 Kid's Fashion Show had multiple different aspects of the deep blue like pirates, mermaids, sea life and crustaceans.

This year, there were over 35 fashionistas of many different ages strutting the runway.

Not only did the show have human participants, but it also had furry friends showing off their fashion senses.

The fashion show was just one of the activities THON held. THON also held a Kid's Talent Show Saturday displaying the special talents that children had.

