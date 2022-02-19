Needless to say, it’s a staple.

On Saturday afternoon, THON held its annual Kid’s and Teen’s Talent Show — a celebration of many of the THON children and their abilities.

The show, which lasted a little over an hour, began with sisters Mina and Melaina Curry, who sang and danced to “What Else Can I Do?” from the 2021 Disney movie Encanto.

The stands of the Bryce Jordan Center shouted support to the sisters as they hit the final long and high notes of the song. Following this, the girls led a “We Are” chant to an eager crowd.

Supported by Women’s Club Basketball, young Sarah Zeisloft then offered a dance routine in a white dress.

Zeisloft spun and did cartwheels to “Relate” by for King and Country as students clapped along to the rhythm.

Following this, 11-year-old Ayden Gora appeared virtually on large screens above the stage to show off his love of hip-hop through a pre-recorded dance routine to “It’s Tricky” by Run D.M.C.

Brothers Levi and Christian Krodel then shook things up in a theatrical style. The young siblings had a lightsaber duel of fates as “Battle of the Heroes” from Star Wars intensified the moment.

Seven-year-old Levi eventually slew his Sith brother with a hip slice from around the back.

A young dancer, Devin Pulaski, followed the two boys. She offered up some moves on stage to a remix of “My Own Drum” by Ynairaly Simo.

Her young brother Trevor offered some backing drums with a small snare as Pulaski broke off to center-stage to lay down some intense footwork.

Coming in virtually, Julia O’Toole then flew several feet above the ground in her aerial silk routine on the grand screens in the BJC.

She twisted and posed to “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys before running out on stage in person to show off her split and diamonds pose to the crowd.

Accompanied by the Alpha Kappa Psi co-ed business fraternity, young ballerina Alyssa Rodriguez pirouetted and spun to Beethoven’s “Für Elise.”

She ended her routine with a striking pose as she pointed to the sky.

Living up to expectations, Connor Rowan followed Rodriguez’s performance with his dance routine to Panic! at the Disco’s “High Hopes.”

He showed off his floss and ended his dancing with a slick slide-into-diamonds move as his supporters from the Alpha Phi Omega co-ed service fraternity stood behind him.

Sister to previous performer Ayden Gora, young Zayla Gora also offered a virtual talent. In sparkly pants and suspenders, Gora showed off her tap routine.

Dancing with members of the Penn State Lionettes Dance Team, sisters Harper and Shiloh Crimmel then came on stage.

In a message displayed before the act, Shiloh mentioned her two favorite things were “family and unicorns” before dancing to “Gangnam Style” by Psy.

In the final act of the kid’s portion of the show, Elliana Rodenhauser may have brought out the most crowd engagement as the crowd cheered to her cartwheels and splits.

Outfitted in a blue sparkly dancing costume, Rodenhauser showed little hesitation as she performed her routine to “Cheap Thrills” by Sia.

High school freshman Alex Newcomb began the teen portion of the show with her stirring vocal performance of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana.

Flashlights were lit as the secure Newcomb stood with the support of friends on stage.

Josiah Garcia followed Newcomb with his dance routine to “You Can’t Stop Me” by Andy Mineo.

Although another song originally began playing ahead of his real tune, Garcia stood tall and eventually made the BJC bounce to the hook of his preferred song.

Playing a grand piano and singing, 15-year-old Adeline Consentino followed with a virtual melodic musical performance.

Singing a 2020 classic, Savannah Kennan, one of the eldest of the performers, followed. With the support of members of the Omega Chi Sigma co-ed business fraternity, she sang “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

A brief section of DaBaby’s verse from the song’s remix was offered by a fraternity member before Kennan continued.

In the penultimate act, Carly Wilfong danced to “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction.

Supported by friends behind her on stage, she dedicated the performance to two younger friends who could not be present at the BJC to see it.

Ending with an emotional moment, singer Abby Munoz offered her rendition of “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves.

Phone flashlights and illuminated greek letters swayed as Munoz ended her performance with a group hug among those on stage.