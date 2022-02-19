THON 2022 is finally back in person after a two-year absence because of the coronavirus, and the participants could not be happier — especially the older generation of graduates and parents.

The fundraiser to beat childhood cancer has been a spectacle on Penn State's campus for 50 years now. Today, THON is the largest student-run philanthropy with thousands of dancers, including those who’ve graduated, that share the same goal — to support those who can’t dance with them.

Though THON is mostly attended by Penn State students, there are quite a few attendees who are from the generation before, some of whom participated in the event in their own time on campus.

“I danced in the White Building,” Deb Berlin, 1987 graduate, said. “I think we made $200,000.”

The $200,000 that was raised when Berlin danced has been blown out of the water as the event consistently raises money in the seven figures in recent years. In 2021, THON raised $10,638,078.62.

“We’ve had some friends of ours that have had kids go through childhood cancer,” Karen Cummings, 1987 graduate, said. “It just has a special place in our heart.”

Just like the original THON in 1973, the event remains entirely in the hands of Penn State students to organize and run the ever-growing spectacle.

The ability of the student committees to put on a 46-hour long event that includes special guests is applauded by the older THON attendants.

“One thing that impressed me the most is that it is the largest student-run philanthropy, and it really is the most efficiently run event I think I’ve ever gone to,” Suzanne McKernan, 53, said. “And I’m impressed by the kids and what they do and how they handle themselves and present themselves.”

The core ideology of THON is what makes the event so special for many people — a crowd of people, young and old, all dance together to bring energy to the BJC.

“Everybody in this building, standing, and the effort for the kids, it's just amazing,” Ray Guzman said. “The fact that Penn State is able to achieve its goals and exceed the goals year after year is quite amazing.”

Even though the older generation’s time has passed in State College, they're just as lively as the student participants, laughing and smiling with each other in every corner of the building.

“I’m 28,” Dennis McKernan, 53, joked.

Most of the older attendees arrived early in the morning and plan to stay until night falls on the BJC, not sitting down for even a second in accordance with the tradition.

“We came Friday and we stood for two hours outside, in the cold, and then we got in after it started, but we stayed the whole night,” Janice Guzman said. “Then, today, we got here around 11:30 a.m.”

With a little under a day left of the weekend, older attendants of THON 2022 plan to continue supporting the cause and bringing energy to the BJC.

MORE THON COVERAGE