Nathan Paisley, the Hospitality director for the 50th THON, said he, along with 20 hospitality captains and 230 committee members, help feed not only dancers but families and volunteers as well.

Paisley (senior-supply chain and information systems) said THON hospitality serves the dancers nine to 12 planned meals throughout the weekend. These meals include pasta, subs, salads and other nutritious options.

Paisley said all food that is served at THON, the world's largest student-run philanthropy, is donated by organizations like Subway, Pepsi and Playa Bowls, as well as Penn State Food Services, which has been one of the larger donors this year.

THON Hospitality is always searching the State College community for more local donors, according to Paisley.

Hospitality plans carbohydrate-heavy meals for the dancers earlier in the weekend, according to Paisley. Toward the end, Hospitality switches to lighter meals, like yogurt, to "give them that extra push they need to move forward."

Additionally, there are snack stands located around the lower hallways of the Bryce Jordan Center, Paisley said.

Dancers may find Hospitality members preparing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at one stand, Paisley said. There is also a stand for "dry snacks" like granola bars.

Lindsay Herold, a Hospitality captain, said her top priorities for serving the dancers are having a customer service mentality, "serving with a smile" and being positive, which will help keep the dancers positive.

Herold (junior-marketing) said the food from Playa Bowls has been a favorite among the dancers.

Herold said she most enjoys serving meals to families because "it brings me back to our mission and reminds me why we're all here."

Michael Olenick (junior-rehabilitation and human services) another Hospitality captain, said he loves how involved Hospitality is with all of THON.

"I think this is such a cool job because you get to interact with so many different parts of THON, dancers as well as spectators," Olenick said.

Dancer Jackie Ricko said Hospitality has given the dancers sandwiches, pasta, bagels and oatmeal.

"They're all good meals," Ricko (junior-risk management) said. "The food department does a great job of keeping us fed."

Dancer Nathaniel Martin said THON Hospitality's diet for the dancers has been "heavy on carbs."

Martin (senior-professional golf management) said he appreciated THON Hospitality's quality of service.

"They have a lot of people to feed," he said. The meals seem to be distributed at appropriate times, Martin said.

A meal of pasta and salad was both Ricko's and Martin's favorites, they said.

Dancer Lucas Esposito said Hospitality ran out of sandwiches the first time, which slightly disappointed him. Still, he said he can't complain.

Esposito (senior-biomedical engineering) said although he "never felt hungry," he was anticipating the burrito bowls during his interview.

Dancer Alexis Schleinkofer said that while the food can get "bland" at times, she is never disappointed.

"You get used to eating sandwiches and pasta, but you always feel giddy [after eating]."

