2021, according to Time Magazine writer Karl Vick, was “a lurching, stammering year that began in hope, flirted with whiplash and shuddered to a halt.”

But for Penn State THON Executive Director Kate Colgan, 2021 was a year of learning and growth — a “turning point” in THON as an organization and an opportunity to “do something better.”

In a press conference held post-THON on Sunday, Colgan (senior-public relations) — along with THON Public Relations Director Nolan Marett, Four Diamonds Executive Director Suzanne Graney and Four Diamonds founding family member Stacia Bird — discussed the hardships the world's largest student-run philanthropy faced and the ways it overcame them.

Marett (senior-psychology) said the biggest challenges the committee faced were coronavirus precautions alongside the strong desire to return in person, especially for Colgan.

“Being able to return in person was not an easy decision,” Marett said. “Kate worked on that for months and months and months to make sure that this event was safe for our families, for our volunteers… being back in person and being able to do it safely.”

According to Colgan, nearly a quarter of THON volunteers this year had no experience with in-person THON operations, having never experienced one in the past. This motivated Colgan and her team to promote education on coronavirus safety protocols to ensure a smoother transition to in-person activities.

But forging a new path without relying on the knowledge of those with pre-pandemic THON experience was “definitely a challenge,” Colgan said.

“We had a lot of our historical knowledge, [but] experiential knowledge that we had had was kind of falling a little bit by the wayside,” Colgan said. “We had relied upon the fact that we had just done this every year, and people just knew how to do it. And then, all of a sudden, we didn’t know how to do it.”

Instead of trying to interpret old manners of doing things, Colgan said she and her volunteers decided to do them in “the way that made sense” to them — a way they “thought was going to be better.”

“Just because something’s always been done one way doesn’t mean it needs to continue to be done that way,” Colgan said. “It was our opportunity to do some things differently — things that had just always been done some way but [that] we didn’t understand why it was done that way.”

After “late night meetings, phone calls and emails,” Marett said he thinks the Executive Committee maneuvered around those obstacles.

“This year came with a lot of challenges,” Marett said. “But there is always a way to move around that and to end up exactly where you need to be. We found our way, and we're very proud about it.”

Colgan, who considers herself “frustratingly persistent,” echoed Marett's words, saying she believes volunteers at the 50th THON made “one persistent village,” and the “spirited” community found its way navigating these difficulties as well.

“I was shocked and so proud of the volunteers for how they handled everything this weekend,” Colgan said. “They worked their butts off in advance to make sure that they were prepared.”

Together, members and contributors of the organization raised a total of $13,756,374.50 this year — the highest total THON has raised in a single year since its inception.

The total also pushed THON’s gross fundraising amount to over $200 million — a number Graney said she thinks could cause the philanthropy and its volunteers to “rest on [their] laurels.”

Rather, Graney said this record number causes THON to exhibit an attitude that says, “Hey, we're not done.”

“There is such a dedication and persistence to making something extraordinary happen every single year,” Graney said. “And what happened this year — going over $200 million raised, setting a single-year fundraising record and finding a way to do that — is nothing short of exhilarating and extraordinary.”

Colgan also said she found the community adherence to THON coronavirus safety protocols to be a success. To her, it showed that the organization “embodies persistence.”

“We had to do some things differently just because of the pandemic — things that we’ve never had to do before,” Colgan said.

However, Colgan said she and her volunteers were able to avoid “major hiccups” because of their preparation before THON, and more importantly, because of their dedication to THON’s mission.

“Everyone wanted to be here, and they wanted to be here supporting the kids and supporting our families,” she said. “And if that meant wearing a mask, they were gonna wear a mask because they wanted to be here. They wanted to be supporting our families.”

Altogether, Marett chose to focus on the positives THON brought to the start of 2022 instead of the negative aspects of 2021. He applauded the “selfless” THON community for supporting a cause greater than its individual members.

“Even though it was such a difficult year for so many people, we learned how to pivot and to create so much out of such a hard situation.”

