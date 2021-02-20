THON weekend is here once again, and veteran attendees have learned a few lessons to make the 46-hour dance marathon easier on themselves in the latest iteration of the event.

Dancers Lauren Sabol, Sarah Kanzaki and Timothy Bravo shared their experiences and what they wished they knew before preparing for their first THON.

THON is taking a different approach this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but despite the virtual presentation, these dancers are dedicated to staying on their feet for as long as possible.

Something that makes that easier? Shoe selection.

“One thing that is most useful to prepare for THON is to keep on the same pair of shoes,” Sabol (senior-marketing) said. “Last year, I ended up switching my shoes a little too fast, and it ended up hurting me — so definitely stick with just one pair of shoes.”

Sabol is dancing for Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha, and said proper foot care is a crucial, but often forgotten, part of THON prep.

In her time at Penn State, Sabol has attended three THONs and is currently dancing in her fourth.

“Friday morning before we stood, we were all stretching in our living room for almost an hour before we got up for the 46 hours, just getting ourselves ready,” Sabol said.

Sabol’s advice was centered around physical preparation rather than just mental — an ideal that was shared by both Kanzaki and Bravo.

“I think the best way to prepare before doing so much exercise is practicing with light cardio, not just the days before THON, but in general preparation for it,” Kanzaki (junior-labor and employment relations) said. “Stretching from the get-go and staying hydrated are really important, too.”

Kanzak is representing PLL Dance Co along with two other dancers.

One common occurrence in all three of these student’s advice was to prepare for the event prior to going, as none of these students are not novices to the soreness following in the days after THON.

“For the entire week before, try to eat a clean diet and no fast food, try to stretch every day, and stay hydrated from the previous Sunday all the way to the following weekend,” Bravo (senior-criminology) said, who is dancing for Phi Kappa Tau.

