Lights flashing, music blaring, people dancing — my ADHD brain should be beyond overstimulated during THON Weekend.

Yet, I keep my eyes peeled for one dancer — No. 246A.

I’m playing a constant game of “Where’s Waldo?” but instead of Waldo, I’m looking for a short, brown-haired girl most likely in a mint green “Penn State” crewneck.

For this weekend, my Waldo is Phoebe Cykosky.

My best friend Phoebe is a THON Weekend 2023 dancer, and I can’t express how proud I am of her.

Though I’ve never been a THON dancer, I’ve seen the emotional and physical toll it can take on the hundreds of participants.

As much as they lean on each other, they need to rely on those watching them for the energy boosts.

THON dancers are tasked with standing for 46 hours on the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center. Dancer Relations provides activities and games for the dancers, but there’s only so much a few games can do to stimulate a dancer’s sleep-deprived mind while ensuring they stay standing.

I’ve also seen how dancers’ eyes light up when they see someone they know.

When the BJC is packed, the energy keeps the atmosphere alive. THON supporters are the reason the 707 THON 2023 dancers are able to make it through the weekend.

As I sit here entering hour two of waiting in the Digital Line for a pass, I keep thinking about the reason we’re all here.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy. Now, I don’t know a lot about the other student-run philanthropies, but Penn State hosts thousands of volunteers who manage to raise millions of dollars to combat childhood cancer.

Yes, there are the 16 executive THON directors with the motivation to organize the event. Yes, there are over 16,500 student volunteers working with the directors as committee members.

But one of the most important positions of them all are the loved ones packing the seats of the BJC stands.

With that, as the last hours approach, all THON spectators need to keep in mind their significance with the event. You all are the reason so many dancers are still standing.

The sleep deprivation, the ringing ears, the stomach aches from fried food — it will all be worth it.

If you’re a fraternity brother, keep waving. If you’re sitting in the nosebleeds, keep dancing. If you’re a parent, keep hugging.

Phoebe, Braden and all 705 other dancers, you are doing the unthinkable. Lean on your loved ones, and remember: It’s all FTK.

