Even in a group of varying talents, it was the mac and cheese “cooking” comedy hour that took home first place in the first ever THON Dancer Pageant.

Acts like the Rasputin “Just Dance” performance and the one-person nasal recorder symphony could not hold a candle to the George Carlin/Wolfgang Puck combo of chef and comedian.

In under 60 seconds, Dave Chappelle/Gordon Ramesy rattled off an array of knee slappers while his delicacy heated up in the microwave behind him.

His dry delivery was something that would put Conan O’Brien to shame, while his cuisine could make the likes of Emeril have an existential crisis.

However, there is an issue involved with the voting process.

No, there were no counts of voter fraud here, but one thing is evident: a change is needed.

If the first ever THON Dancer Pageant tells us anything about our American democracy, it is that ranked choice voting is needed now more than ever.

How is it fair to the man sticking pretzels in his mouth that only one vote really counts and that everyone else is cast aside?

Why do second and third place hold no weight? Even fourth place deserves something more than just being the third runner-up.

This is what politicians like the Bernies and the Yangs of the world are fighting for: justice for obscure talents.

This is not a blue and red issue, this is a blue and white issue.

Regardless of your political position, THON needs to bring justice to all of the acts that performed, not just one.

Who knows, someone might have ranked Dane Cook/Martha Stewart as their fifth option, and the pretzel man first.

The entirety of the pageant is now in question, as someone else could have taken home the coveted THON royalty.

This is also proof that your vote matters.

Regardless of what the polls say, it is still your civic duty to go make your voice heard.

This could be considered the biggest what if since “the hanging chad”in 2000 that still haunts Al Gore to this day.

Only this time, Gore is a man sticking pretzel sticks in his mouth.

All in all, give credit to Jeff Dunham/Rachel Ray for being the first ever winner of the THON Dancer Pageant — an accolade that will go down in the annals of THON history.

However, the use of Kraft mac and cheese is inexcusable, as anybody with an exquisite palette knows Annie’s is in an echelon all on its own.

