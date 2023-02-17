With this weekend being the 51st THON — dancers and volunteers welcomed Four Diamonds families onto the stage to collect mail and packages from THON sponsors Friday night an hour after dancers stood up.

This year, the annual Kids Mail Call depicted the Family Relations Committee going through a Candy Land adventure throughout Penn State’s University Park campus.

Making stops at key Penn State landmarks like Old Main, the Nittany Lion Shrine, the We Are statue and Beaver Stadium, the tour finished its journey at the Bryce Jordan Center.

For dancer Nick Cedeño, the THON Kids Mail Call was “pretty cool” since families were able to get packages during THON.

The Candy Land adventure ended at the Four Diamonds stage with a station for the families to receive their gifts. The main message was “make love sweeter together.”

Katie Ferry aid she “loves” the THON Kids Mail Call.

“It’s so cute [to] relive childhood moments,” Ferry (senior-project supply chain management) said.

Kids came to the stage in a variety of costumes, including blue fairy wings and superhero capes, while organizations cheered for their families.

Tyler Deal is dancing for Servestate: Students for Philanthropy, and “[his] family will not be [at THON] until tomorrow,” so they could not participate in the THON Kids Mail Call.

“I love [THON Kids Mail Call]… I think it’s so cute,” Deal (senior-biobehavioral health) said, though.

This year’s THON theme is “Foster the Magic,” with multiple space-themed images across the BJC. The THON Kids’ Mail Call appeared to represent the collective theme for this year.

The event concluded with performances of Disney Frozen’s “Let It Go” and Disney The Lion King’s “I Just Can’t Wait to be King.”

“Mostly everything is space-oriented. It is nice to switch it up,” Cedeño (senior- labor and human resources) said.

MORE THON COVERAGE