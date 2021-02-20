Each February, THON honors the life of Courtney O’Bryan with an award in her name, the Courtney O'Bryan Volunteer Award.

This year’s award winner is Gillian Mostofsky, a THON chair and member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. The award is presented to the THON participant who best exemplifies the values of volunteering and dedication.

Mostofsky said O’Bryan had an effect on her and her fellow sisters, recalling O’Bryan’s lasting reputation as someone who upheld all the values of THON, according to THON's website.

O’Bryan was a freshman in Sigma Delta Tau at Penn State who died in a car accident in 2011.