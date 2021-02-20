Katie Solomon, THON's executive director, announced the 2021 Tally Sepot Memorial Scholarship Award on Saturday.

This year’s recipient of the award is Paige Phillips, a communications captain and THON chair for Zeta Tau Alpha.

Philips said she's been involved in THON since she was a freshman and that her THON families have motivated her during her time at Penn State.

Since 2016, the Tally Sepot Memorial Scholarship Award has been given to the THON participant who exemplifies the "utmost spirit and enthusiasm in THON," according to THON's website.

Sepot was a Penn State student who died in a car accident returning from a canning trip in 2015.