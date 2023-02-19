Keeping the dancers moving and on their feet, this year's Line Dance features 16 songs — from recent top hits to 2000s throwbacks.

Here's a ranking of my top six songs based purely on their ability to get the crowd movin’ and groovin’ to keep everyone going for all 46 hours:

6. “Don’t You Worry Child” by Swedish House Mafia

This throwback can help us recall many of our middle school dances, fist-pumping like we were Jersey Shore cast members.

Every THON spectator, dancer and volunteer can sing along to the words. I like this song — it’s catchy and familiar, but it’s not the easiest song to dance to, which is why it remains at the bottom of my list.

5. “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert

I was conflicted about where I wanted to place this in my rank, if at all.

This TikTok trending song has been on a constant loop in my head, even waking me up in the middle of the night with the tune on my mind. I can’t tell if this song has been overhyped or overplayed, but everyone sways in unison as this song blasts through the speakers.

4. “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John and Britney Spears

I honestly love this song being included in this year’s Line Dance.

I think this song is important to include in the ranking because it can also hold meaning. Spectators look down as all of the “tiny dancers” scatter the floor of the BJC. And who wouldn’t want to watch Britney Spears spin in circles on the big screen as this song plays in the background?

3. “Windows Down” by Big Time Rush

Including a Big Time Rush song was a power move by THON's Dancer Relations Committee.

"Windows Down" is a nostalgic fan favorite for all Generation Z spectators, and let's be honest — it gets everyone going.

2. “Wannabe” by Spice Girls

This simple classic can easily get the whole arena on its feet and to join in with all of the words. Personally, I just think it’s the easiest part of the Line Dance to remember.

1. “Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) — Dopamine Re-Edit” by Nightcrawlers and Riton

Being the first song of the Line Dance, it’s important that it brings the anticipated energy.

The song "Friday" deserves nearly as much hype as the line, "Dancer Relations captains, to the stage."

