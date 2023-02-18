THON dancers may dance to raise money for kids with pediatric cancer and their families, but their individual journeys to THON are often inspired by the people around them.

For dancer Julia Romano, she said both of her parents danced when they went to Penn State, and they “talked about it all the time” when she was growing up.

“This was something that I actually dreamed of doing since I was really little, actually, and one of the reasons I came to Penn State,” Romano (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

Dancing isn’t the only way Romano is involved in THON; she said she's also a Supply Logistics captain and the Family Relations chair for club field hockey.

However, of course, Romano is dancing for the kids.

“It’s my life at school,” Romano said. “I’ve become really close with our THON family from club field hockey, so I’m dancing for him and his family."

Belonging to an independent dancer couple, Romano said she found the build-up to THON to be stressful.

“It was really stressful leading up, waiting and waiting to find out if you were dancing is really hard,” Romano said. “I fundraised really hard with my partner and finally realizing that I was dancing was awesome.”

Romano said she was excited to tell their THON family that they were dancing.

“Being able to tell Shannon and Daniel, our family, that I was dancing for them was really exciting,” Romano said. “I’ve just really been thinking about Daniel and just knowing if he can go through what he went through, then I can definitely stand for 46 hours.”

For others, dancing in THON hits close to home, including Grace Stampien, who is a childhood cancer survivor.

“In 2019, I was a junior in high school, and I was diagnosed with leukemia, and my whole world was kind of just flipped upside down,” Stampien (junior-nursing) said.

Stampien said her firsthand experience of how childhood cancer can impact children and their families inspired her to dance.

“During that time, I was also trying to figure out where I wanted to go to college, and one of my cousins happened to be dancing in THON, and we watched the livestream,” Stampien said. “I couldn’t get over how many people would come together all for one purpose, so that inspired me to not only go to Penn State but get involved in THON.”

Sydney Smichnick said she was involved in THON before as a Dancer Relations Committee member, but she wanted to get more involved by dancing for PRSSA.

“After seeing what my aunt went through, and after THON last year, a friend from home was diagnosed with childhood cancer,” Smichnick (junior-political science and public relations) said. "It inspired me even more to go on this year and dance.”

Stampien said she knew she wanted to dance with her roommate, but since they aren’t part of the same organizations, they had to go the independent dancer route.

“We really wanted to do it together, and I’m going to Hershey next year for nursing, so this was the year,” Stampien said. “I think the best part is just being able to do it with my best friend and seeing our hard work come to fruition.”

Stampien said she "keeps the kids in mind" to stay motivated.

“I think just knowing that so many kids were not as lucky as I was to make it through treatment, just kind of keeping them in my mind keeps me going,” Stampien said.

Smichnick said her THON family and her friends keep her standing.

“Emily Whitehead had acute lymphoma I believe and was a starter for a clinical trial, she really inspires me to continue fighting,” Smichnick said. “My friends keep coming down and seeing me, and knowing my family is coming later today has me so excited.”

