The third annual THON Dancer Pageant kicked off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and was hosted by Haley Whalen and Jason Clarke.

“The dancer pageant is a competition between independent dancers and dancers from organizations across the community who applied to be featured in the show by submitting a video,” Clarke said.

This year there were eight video submissions.

Caitlin Ramage, who's dancing for the Sports Business Club, opened the pageant with a cake decorating video where she drew the THON logo alongside its title, “Foster the Magic.”

Ramage said she has been baking her “whole life” and began cake decorating when she was in elementary school.

Following the opening act was Raj Gandhi, dancing for the Penn State Scranton campus.

Gandhi sang "Easy on Me" by Adele in his video submission and said he’s “THON-ing” for a childhood friend who died from cancer.

Third came mathematician Gregory O’Connor, who's dancing for HEAL. He solved 40 multiplication problems in 32 seconds.

A duo dancing for Sigma Pi, Matthew Klein and Maxwell Bidic, sang “Photograph" by Ed Sheeran

The two are dancing in THON because when they “look around the room” they see “so many” people — all from different organizations, ages and backgrounds — come together this weekend for “something bigger than [them.]”

Alexa O’Connor submitted a lyrical dance and THONs for her “aunt Lisa” and “for a cure.” She is dancing for the Penn State Lion Scouts.

O’Connor said her favorite THON memory is being on the floor for the total reveal in THON 2022.

The sixth performance was a dancer for PCT, Allison Lutschaunig, who sang “Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac.

“We all come together for one cause; we are all here for the same reason no matter where we came from,” Lutschaunig said.

Jake Cronin showcased his childhood talent of playing the piano in his submission.

Cronin is dancing for Phi Kappa Sigma and said he has ”too many [favorite memories] to count.” He has been involved in THON since his freshman year, and he said every Final Four is “just moving and incredible."

Lastly came a trio with the Snowboard Club — Bobby Mcluckey, Cara Brett and Caroline Duppstadt.

The three are dancing in THON together and showed their talents of skiing and snowboarding in their video.

The three said they “THON for the families” and “for the dedication put into this organization.”

After the audience watched each contestant’s video, the winners were chosen by who received the loudest crowd.

Mcluckey, Brett and Duppstadt placed first and received $500 toward their organization; Klein and Bidic placed second and got $250 toward their organization; and in third, Lutschaunig won $100 toward her organization.

