Following a year of virtual fundraising and celebration, THON 2022 came back together in the Bryce Jordan Center for the first time since 2020.

With hours of anticipation and excitement built, THON captains revealed the year's fundraising efforts in traditional style through signs lifted one by one. Attendees cheered seeing the reveal in person after watching the event through a screen in 2021.

THON raised a total of $13,756,374.50 for pediatric cancer, shared during its 50th iteration. That's an increase in $3,118,295.90 from 2021's $10,638,078.62.

Like THON Weekend, fundraising began to transition back to an in-person format over the past year. On Oct. 28, THON announced the weekend celebration would take place in person with a variety of coronavirus precautions in place — including masking, vaccine requirements and testing.

This is the largest total raised to date in THON history. The second largest came in 2014 with $13,343,517.33.