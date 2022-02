THON’s 50th edition is in the books.

From performers like Chelsea Cutler and Bea Miller to an appearance by a Super Bowl champ, the 46-hour dance marathon had no shortage of things to do.

Relive the weekend with this video recapping THON 2022.

MORE THON COVERAGE

