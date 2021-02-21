In a typical year, thousands would cram into the Bryce Jordan Center at around 4 p.m. on the Sunday of THON, breathlessly waiting for the THON total reveal.

This year, however, the Penn State community held its collective breath for the THON total from their homes, watching on laptops, computers and smart phones.

THON 2021 raised $10,638,078.62 for pediatric cancer — over $1 million less than was raised in 2020.

The total was announced from a mostly empty BJC by socially distanced THON executives. THON occurred remotely this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous five THONs have raised the following amounts:

THON 2020: $11,696,942.38

THON 2019: $10,621,683.76

THON 2018: $10,151,663.93

THON 2017: $10,045,478.44

THON 2016: $9,770,332.32

MORE THON COVERAGE

WATCH: THON 2021 Line Dance with lyrics Watch the THON 2021 line dance performed for the first time.