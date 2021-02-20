The THON 2021 pep rally, sponsored by the Penn State Alumni Association, began at 7 p.m. Saturday with a video introduction for its first virtual installment — but there was no winner announced this year.

Typically, Penn State athletics teams take the stage at the Bryce Jordan Center for their performances where a select group of judges decide on a winner.

This year, teams were not allowed to perform in the BJC, and the pep rally purposefully did not declare a winner.

"[The] pep rally’s focus this year was to focus on the connection between THON, Penn State Athletics and the community,” pep rally coordinators said in a statement. “There was no winner chosen intentionally.”

Despite not being able to perform in person, athletic teams were given a unique opportunity to send in videos of their performances from their own facilities.

Almost every program contributed a video shoutout, but only eight teams actually submitted dance routines compared to last year’s 16 performances.

The women’s hockey team began the night with a shoutout to THON’s mission, which was followed by a dance routine from their home rink at Pegula Ice Arena.

Women’s field hockey came next, and the team performed a dance routine to the sound of Pitbull’s “International Love.”

The performances and shoutouts were briefly halted by a video compilation that featured appearances from many athletic programs with music from the Penn State Blue Band laid over it.

Following the video, Gillian Brooks, the Blue Sapphire, put on an acrobatic twirling display and was then joined on the stage by the Nittany Lion and Blue Band Drum Major Keith Griffith.

“There’s really nothing like it and no bigger stage to perform on,” Brooks said, “just because it’s so special and the cause is so important.”

Men’s swimming and diving brought the performances back with a dance routine that ended with each member falling into the pool with their hands held up in a diamond formation.

Then, women’s swimming and diving gave a shout out to their THON children with their own routine outside of the pool — centered around one member donning a paper imitation of Earth.

The performances were shortly stopped again as Nikolette Nolte, a member of the women’s swimming and diving team, appeared on the screen to detail her own battle with cancer.

She was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma during her junior year of high school and was declared cancer-free during her senior year.

However, Nolte experienced symptoms again during the fall semester of her freshman year at Penn State, and she was eventually diagnosed with leukemia.

She received a bone marrow transplant from her sister. As of Feb. 5, it’s been two years since the transplant with no returning signs of leukemia.

Nolte shared a message of encouragement for children going through their own fight.

“I just want to send all my love and support to [the kids] and show them to keep strong and know that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Nolte said.

Performances resumed after Nolte’s story with a dance routine from the Lionettes, the women’s gymnastics team and the four-time reigning pep rally champion, the men’s gymnastics team.

Men’s volleyball ended the night with a performance from Rec Hall to the tune of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”

The performances were also accompanied by a number of special guests including former Penn State football stars-turned-pro Trace McSorley, Grant Haley and Mike Gesicki.

The final guest of the night was Sue Paterno, the wife of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno.

Paterno explained why THON is important to her.

“It’s magic,” Paterno said. “I’m so proud of all our students and the people who have worked so hard, and I love what we've accomplished over the years.”

It was also announced during the pep rally that all donations made during the hour would be matched up to $100.

By the end of the night, the pep rally announced it had raised enough money to fund two years’ worth of cancer research and equipment.

To wrap up the pep rally, Penn State Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford asked viewers to stand up wherever they were and “raise the song” as a video compilation ran across the screen to the sound of the Blue Band playing Penn State’s alma mater.

