From dance groups, acoustic guitar virtuosos and whatever Whethan’s performance was, there have been some great musical acts at THON this year.

As I sit in press row, though, I feel like there’s something missing: Me.

In a 46-hour dance marathon, I’m sure they can make time for me to give my own performance. And if they did, I’d give one heckuva show.

Assuming I overcome my stage fright, here’s what would headline my THON performance.

Taylor Swift

Between the Ticketmaster fiasco and Taylor Swift not showing up to the BJC — a mistake on her part — Swifties need a little lift.

I’d sing some of Swift’s top hits through the years, including “You Belong With Me,” “The Story of Us” and all 10 minutes of “All Too Well.”

I believe every hater is actually just a closeted Swiftie, so my goal is to drag them out of that dark, dark closet with my performance.

Also, if everybody in the stands sings with me, they won’t be able to hear my voice crack on the high notes.

A lovely string bass solo

I spent eight years of my life playing the string bass in the orchestra. In fact, I wanted to be a music major for a while. You can see how well that went.

Still, I was pretty groovy on the four-string beast. Hook that sucker up to a subwoofer and the BJC would truly be booming.

I’d play the bass solo from “You Can Call Me Al” by Paul Simon. It’s an absolute classic.

Throwbacks

I’m actually so serious about this one. We need less of the party hits and more of the nostalgic songs from our childhoods.

I will give THON credit, they brought me back to a better time with Natasha Bedingfield’s Friday-night performance.

I’d match that energy with my performance of “Hey, Soul Sister” by Train, “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC and “Boyfriend” by Big Time Rush.

Also, “Starships” by Nicki Minaj is a mandatory inclusion. One of the greatest songs of all time.

The Band Light

I don’t normally attend 8 a.m. rock concerts, but I might have to start.

The Band Light absolutely killed it in its performance at THON and willed me through my shift on Sunday morning.

I personally want an encore, so I’d share the stage with those Tennessee rockstars.

They really are the only 10 I see.

MORE THON COVERAGE