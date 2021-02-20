This THON weekend, Penn Staters can still get their chicken basket fix at the Bryce Jordan Center for $10 through the Penn State Go app.

The chicken tender is not inherently a bad piece of food. But, is the Penn State chicken basket really worth it?

The chicken basket: a gourmet delicacy

By Jade Campos

It’s 1 a.m. on a Saturday morning — your stomach is growling as you make your way around the Bryce Jordan Center. What other delicacy could you ask for than a signature Penn State chicken basket as you fuel yourself through THON weekend?

It’s enough to make me drool just thinking about the chicken — the tender, white meat in a crisp breading. The chicken basket has gotten me through many years at Penn State, and I’m not afraid to say that sometimes, it’s what motivates me to make the long trek to the Bryce Jordan Center in a typical year.

Truthfully, the chicken basket means everything to me.

Any hater of the chicken basket just hasn’t picked the right sauce to go with it. There's honey mustard, buffalo, ranch, ketchup and even more I haven’t named. It’s literally your fault if you don’t like the tenders — just pick a good sauce.

But people with taste, honestly, wouldn’t need a sauce to know that the tenders are good.

The first time I connected with the chicken basket was fall 2018 in Beaver Stadium. That day will live forever in my brain; it was like love at first sight.

I don’t care if I’m judged — I think the Penn State chicken basket has perhaps some of the best chicken tenders I’ve ever had.

Sure, I understand the basket is a little pricey, but that’s the price of beauty.

There are other food staples of THON weekend like the pizza cone and Berkey Creamery ice cream, but the chicken basket reigns supreme. There’s really no other reason for anyone to spend their 46 hours eating anything other than the tenders.

If you see me at the BJC getting 10 baskets of chicken, no you didn’t.

MORE THON COVERAGE

The chicken basket: an average necessity

By Joe Eckstein

Chicken tenders – the staple food for picky eaters, sporting events and of course, THON.

Even with the virtual format, the Bryce Jordan Center is still selling chicken baskets to the Penn State community during the 46-hour dance marathon.

Now the age old question arises: How good are these chicken tenders?

Upon first glance, you would think these are just average chicken tenders.

And that assessment would be correct.

But then again, the chicken tender is not meant to be a complex dish created in a Michelin Star restaurant.

Despite the name recognition, the chicken tender is far from the star of its own show. Rather, it is the supporting cast around it that brings everything together.

With the tender serving as the base, it is the sauces that enhance the entirety of the meal and put it on a pedestal. Whether it be ranch, barbeque or honey mustard, the condiments that accompany the tenders make everything happen.

Combining the chicken with the sauce creates a match made in heaven. It’s a simple concoction, but effective nonetheless, with the crispiness of the breading pairing well with the sauce of your choice.

The issue does not stem from the quality of the chicken but rather the price. $10 for three small tenders and some curly fries reminiscent of Arby’s seems a little much.

However, the BJC does deserve credit for not charging extra for sauce (McDonald’s, take notes).

From an overall standpoint, these chicken tenders do not break barriers.

But with an already established chemistry between tenders and sauces, why tinker with something not in need of fixing?

By itself, the chicken tender is an average piece of meat coated in breading.

Pair it with some ranch and fries — you have yourself a meal to keep you energized for the next 46 hours, and you definitely don’t need to spend $10 to get it at the BJC.

MORE THON COVERAGE

THON Dancer Pageant echoes problems in U.S. politics | Satire Even in a group of varying talents, it was the mac and cheese “cooking” comedy hour that too…