After hearing these songs 46 times in a row, it may be hard to get these tunes out of your head.

But if you’re looking to relive THON 2023 (and you’re not sick of its songs just yet), here’s a list of every song featured in this THON Weekend’s iconic Line Dance.

1. “Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) – Dopamine Re-Edit” by Riton

This hype, danceable ode to the weekend is the only correct way to kick off this year’s Line Dance.

2. “Mr. Saxobeat” by Alexandra Stan

3. “Rodeo” by Lil Nas X and Cardi B

4. “Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage

"21, can you do somethin' for me?"

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage released this bop on Nov. 4, 2022, as the opening track from their collaborative studio album "Her Loss."

5. “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“Turn up the music” indeed.

Certainly the grooviest song to come out of 2022, there’s no doubt as to whether this tune will be stuck in our heads for the rest of the month.

6. “Vegas” by Doja Cat

7. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

8. “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert

9. “Boogie Wonderland” by Earth, Wind & Fire

This last song snippet before the first Line Dance verse is sure to get anyone up on their feet dancing.

10. “Miss the Rage” by Playboi Carti and Trippie Redd

Starting off the break between verses is this absolute banger, which is always met with an explosion of cheers from the crowd.

11. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

12. “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John and Britney Spears

It’s Britney, b—.

The princess of pop herself partnered with Elton John for a reimagined, 21st century version of his 1971 classic, “Tiny Dancer.”

13. “Wannabe” by Spice Girls

14. “Stir Fry” by Migos

15. “Windows Down” by Big Time Rush

A childhood throwback for many of us, this song will from now on spark nostalgia from not only elementary and middle school, but also from THON Weekend 2023.

16. “Don’t You Worry Child” by Swedish House Mafia

Listen to the playlist here.

