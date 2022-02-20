With the silent disco underway for dancers to take a break from the Bryce Jordan Center floor at Penn State THON, I compiled a list of 10 songs that would make the perfect silent disco.

For those who don’t know, a silent disco is when participants put on headphones that are all synced up to the same song coming from a DJ, but spectators who aren’t wearing headphones just see a room full of people dancing to utter silence.

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year is the 50th THON.

Here’s what the best silent disco would sound like, and of course, these picks aren’t biased in any way toward my personal music taste:

“Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

Honestly, this is one of the songs that most represents THON for me. For THON my freshman year, I was a Dancer Relations committee member, and a snippet of “Dance Monkey” was in the Line Dance.

I was at first taken aback because I didn’t understand how I’d never heard the tune before if it was in the Line Dance — which recaps the most popular songs of the past year. After the first few hours of the weekend, I was obsessed.

I went home after my all-night shift, found the song on Spotify and recorded a half-delirious version of me dancing to it in my dorm room.

“Dancing Queen” from "Mamma Mia!"

"Mamma Mia" ranks as one of my favorite movies of all time, so it’s no surprise “Dancing Queen” made the list. Seriously, I couldn’t even tell you definitively how many times I’ve watched it by now.

It’s the perfect song to dance to, and it would definitely keep my spirits high. Not to mention, spectators of the silent disco would get a kick out of listening to everyone sing off-key with no backing track.

I mean, how could you not sing along to “Dancing Queen?”

“Magic (feat. Rivers Cuomo)” by B.o.B.

With a fast, thumping beat, “Magic” would give silent disco participants a chance to jump up and down repeatedly — and in turn, work out those calves.

“Magic” would also offer an uplifting message for the dancers through the line — “I’ve got the magic in meeee…”

One of the best head-bobbing and running in place songs, “Magic” would be a great third addition to the disco.

“Title” by Meghan Trainor

Arguably one of Meghan Trainor’s best songs, “Title” would give the women in the room a girl boss moment.

I’ve been a huge Trainor fan since middle school, and I (still) listen to her first album — also ironically called “Title” — an embarrassing amount.

Trainor builds women up and tells them it’s OK to be who you are, with or without a man by your side. What could be better motivation during the silent disco?

“Rock Star” by Hannah Montana

IT’S HANNAH MONTANA! I would like to publicly profess my love for Hannah Montana. You heard that right here, right now, folks. Can we get an update?

“Rock Star” is the ultimate feel good song, one that makes you want to go crazy shredding the air guitar.

I really don’t have enough good things to say about “Rock Star”

Halfway pause

No one in the media talks about how hard it is to write a listicle at 3 a.m. in the middle of a rave. My determination in coming up with enough acceptable sentences should be recognized.

“Take on Me” by a-ha

This is one of THE BEST pump-up songs of all time in my opinion. Nothing beats “Take on Me” — especially for a silent disco.

The synth-pop tune offers an incredible, catchy melody that would be sure to wake many of the dancers up out of their half-asleep state.

“Take on Me” is the perfect tune for the halfway point of our hypothetical silent disco because it’s such a classic.

“Hotel Room Service” by Pitbull

Pitbull is the GOAT. And “Hotel Room Service” always brings back great memories of the first time I heard the song.

I was at a fancy party on a moored ship in Los Angeles called the “The Queen Mary” with my high school marching band, and we legitimately rocked the boat from how much we were jumping. No more questions need be asked.

Anyway, “Hotel Room Service” is one of the best Pitbull songs, which is saying something because they’re all incredible.

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

To me, this is the perfect “we’re almost wrapping things up” song for the silent disco. Don’t ask me why.

The repetitive chorus has just the right amount of spunk and driving bass to make it catchy and fun-filled.

A party song through and through, “Come On Eileen” will start the process of bringing out silent disco home.

“I’m Still Standing” by Elton John

THON’s a 46-hour dance marathon, right? I thought so. What better song than “I’m Still Standing” to get the dancers pumped back up?

Per usual, my song suggestions are straight fire — just like Elton John’s music.

If you couldn’t tell how much I like Elton already, I have tickets to go see him in Pittsburgh next fall. Let’s get hype, let’s gooooo!

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

This song just makes me smile from ear to ear — Queen is the most incredible way to end our silent disco.

I fell in love with “Don’t Stop Me Now” during my senior prom when it played during the last half hour. All of my friends were jumping around in their expensive garb with no cares in the world.

“Tonight I'm gonna have myself a real good time,” the song starts, and that’s what THON is for the Penn State community.

MORE THON COVERAGE

+2 Tastes and smells from the BJC during THON 2022 | Blog THON is notorious for having some really good food and some not so good food.