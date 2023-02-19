Hello, good people of the Penn State THON community. It’s 4 a.m. on the Sunday of THON Weekend 2023, and you know what that means. It’s time for my second annual list of the best songs to sing along to during THON’s Silent Disco.

If you’re unfamiliar, a silent disco is when participants put on headphones that are synced up to the same song, but spectators who aren’t wearing headphones just see a room full of people dancing to complete silence.

I’m sad to say this THON will be my last one covering on press row for The Daily Collegian since I’m graduating in May, so I’m hopeful someone on staff next year will continue this tradition.

Without further ado, here are the 10 best songs to sing along to during THON 2023’s Silent Disco.

“Let’s Get It Started — Spike Mix” by Black Eyed Peas

This is a classic choice for the first song on our playlist. What better way to get our Silent Disco started?

THON dancers on the floor need a great pump-up song to get them started on their weekend journey. Plus, it’s really easy to sing along to — even though spectators of the Silent Disco will probably get a good chuckle out of everyone singing off-key.

“Mr. Saxobeat — Radio Edit” by Alexandra Stan

When THON’s Dancer Relations captains took the stage Friday night for the first Line Dance, I was immediately captivated because this song came on toward the beginning.

Even though the Line Dance might be the main way spectators know the song, I’ve always been a huge fan of Mr. Saxobeat, and of course, it doesn’t have anything to do with the fact that I played alto saxophone growing up.

“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” from Mamma Mia!

I have so much to say about this song — and “Mamma Mia!” overall. I love this musical, especially its music, so I had to include “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” on the playlist.

Just as “Mamma Mia!” is a no-skip album for me, I’m hoping this is a no-skip playlist for you. Listen to this song in your next Silent Disco, and it’s sure to boost your mood. Plus, it’s really easy to make good memories with your friends while listening to it.

“Dance with Me Tonight” by Olly Murs

This might be a song that’s unfamiliar to some, but I’m a big Olly Murs fan. “Dance with Me Tonight” never fails to put a smile on my face — no matter the day.

I really don’t have much else to say here other than you should totally listen to this song and start loving it as much as I do. (This is me having a hard time coming up with what to write in this listicle because I don’t know where my brain went.)

“Everytime We Touch” by Cascada

To be completely honest with you, I truly only included this song because it’s been played so many times this THON Weekend already.

“It's always very upbeat and fun to dance to."Penn State students shared their reactions to this year's @THON Line Dancehttps://t.co/gVfk3zU6Cm — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 18, 2023

That’s not to say I don’t like the song, of course. But we have to acknowledge that it’s been a little overplayed. Am I still including it on the playlist? Yes.

“Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves

This is one of my personal favorite songs to boost my mood — for many reasons. But what’s more, it’s perfect for THON dancers because their objective is to stay standing for 46 hours.

“Walking On Sunshine” will help dancers find the motivation they need to keep walking around the Bryce Jordan Center this THON Weekend.

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

After seeing The Killers perform this one in the BJC this past fall, including “Mr. Brightside” on our list was a no-brainer.

This song is perfect for screaming at the top of your lungs when dancers hit a rough patch. It’ll help get them out of their funk and back into a nice groove on the floor.

“Maniac” by Michael Sembello

Honestly, “Maniac” is a new favorite song of mine. It’s living rent free on my 2023 pump-up songs playlist.

Because of its unique beat, this song is a memorable one on the playlist, and it’s perfect to add a bit of a palate cleanser during the Silent Disco.

“Lavender Haze — Felix Jaehn Remix” by Taylor Swift

If you couldn’t already tell, I’m a self-proclaimed Swiftie. Sometimes, I think about how terrible it would be if I wasn’t a fan of Taylor Swift, and I still had to use my last name Swift. Thank goodness that didn’t happen.

Anyway, I’m obsessed with this new remix, and lavender is my favorite color. That should be all the persuasion you need on this one.

“What Dreams Are Made Of” by Hilary Duff

I wanted to include this as the last tune on our playlist because it represents all the THON dancers have accomplished over the weekend. Plus, it’s such a bop, and it brings back so many great childhood memories.

THON and its mission are what dreams are truly made of.

A full playlist of the songs can be found here.

