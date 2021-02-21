Ted and the Hi-Fi's
Via THON/46 Live stream

Ted McCloskey and the Hi-Fi’s beat OK Otter in THON’s first Battle of the Bands on Sunday.

During the competition, Molly Countermine joined Ted McCloskey and the Hi-Fi’s to cover indie songs like “Kids” by MGMT.

Countermine is an associate teaching professor of human development and family studies.

OK Otter initially performed on Friday and covered a wide variety of songs from bands like Dave Matthews Band and the Grateful Dead.

MORE THON COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags