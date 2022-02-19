Over this year's THON weekend — my last as a student — I knew I wanted to spend an entire night in the Bryce Jordan Center. After staying up late to study for an exam instead of preparing my body to stay awake, here's my journey of pulling an all-nighter at THON — told in no better way than Taylor Swift lyrics.

1 a.m.

“We’re happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time” — “22”

At this time of night, it’s not so late that I’m starting to regret my actions. However, it’s late enough to be a tad unsure of what’s going on around me. Most things don’t phase me now.

2:15 a.m.

“I’m sick and tired of your attitude. I’m feeling like I don’t know you.” — “Tell Me Why”

This is the time of the night where the anger starts setting in. I’m looking at myself in the mirror of the BJC bathroom and I’m completely exhausted. I can’t form real words anymore.

I really don’t think I’m being overdramatic even if it’s not that late. I had an exam just 12 hours ago.

Somewhere between 3 and 4 a.m.

“It’s 3 a.m., and I’m still awake” — “I Bet You Think About Me”

Well.

4 a.m.

“Help, I’m still at the restaurant.” — “right where you left me”

I’m actually delirious at this point. I got here at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and it’s almost 13 hours later. I cannot comprehend the fact that life is continuing outside of the BJC.

Can you believe some people are legitimately waking up for their day right now?

4:13 a.m.

“Sometimes giving up is the strong thing. Sometimes to run is the brave thing. Sometimes walking out is the one thing.” — “it’s time to go”

I still have three more hours to go. Wish me luck.

