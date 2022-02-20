THON is notorious for having some really good food and some not so good food.

I remember eating the saddest grilled cheese my freshman year at 4 a.m. on the Saturday of THON. I was completely delusional when ordering it after standing for hours that it tasted like a gourmet meal.

Students have different experiences with the food in the BJC just as dancers have different experiences from those in the stands who buy the concession food.

Since I'm reporting from the stands this year, I'm going to eat and rank some of the concession food from THON weekend so you don’t have to. Let’s hope I don't get food poisoning or go broke.

Here are some of my favorites, not so favorites and honorable mentions from the BJC menus.

YIKES

Let’s start off with the things I tried that were not so great, as a majority of what I had in the BJC was good.

However, there were portions of the weekend where things were less than ideal.

For example, why is everything so expensive, especially the sodas? I’m not sure what the funds are going to when people are paying for the things in the concessions, but it’s too expensive.

It might be a concession thing at all events, but I’m sorry that I’m broke and trying to write a blog about BJC food at THON without breaking the bank.

The cheapest thing that I could find was a cheese cup for $2, UTZ chips for $1, fresh fruit for $1 and the free line to the water fountain.

Moving on, I had some of my friend’s burger when I ran into her, which was not that good. Sorry to all the burger lovers out there.

I didn't get the chance to try the BJC concessions breakfast, but the menu I saw consisted of things like waffles, bagels with cream cheese, muffins and breakfast sandwiches — which were all relatively cheap.

I personally am not a breakfast person, even though it's the most important meal of the day. Come for me if you want, but I don't really eat breakfast, so I didn't miss out on much.

If I were to rank the bad items on the list, I would say that the prices were at the very bottom of this rank, and that they need to stay there. Stop breaking my bank, BJC.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

This section is for items that didn't make the “yikes” list but also didn't make the “favorites” list. This is the food that's right in the middle.

There was an ice cream concession from the Penn State Creamery in the building that I had to try since I have been a Creamery Stan since birth.

I got a mini vanilla ice cream with a chocolate swirl. I was expecting more chocolate, but it was OK. I didn't hate it, but didn't love it either.

Honorable mentions also go to the mini pizzas and the hoagies the BJC was serving. Not the best thing in the BJC, but I thoroughly enjoyed them.

Shout out as well to all the weird obscure drinks in the building. I witnessed a Creamery iced coffee being drunk, which looked interesting to say the least.

Also, there was a section I like to call the “relatively healthy section” that was selling wraps, prepared sandwiches, fruit and more.

It looked good, but not good enough to make the "favorites" list.

FAVORITES

Leading into it, the "favorites" list is a thing for a reason. There were a lot of good foods I ate this weekend.

Can we start off with a classic? Penn State chicken baskets are a university staple, and the ones at THON didn't disappoint.

Something about these chicken baskets were different. They tasted better than normal, and I've always been a curly fry Stan. 10/10 for the basket. Nice job, BJC.

There were also great smells at THON, as weird as that sounds. The aroma of cinnamon nuts and popcorn was fantastic.

Now, Chickie’s & Pete’s recently opened in the BJC, and I have had their famous crab fries before back home, but I had to try them again to make sure they were still good.

I tried the cheesesteak, which was $12, and the one I got was not the best, but it was still pretty good.

Back to the fries — best food of THON, even though it was $10 for a bucket. It was worth it to have something reminiscent of something from back home in the BJC.

I don't care what you think. They're iconic and still remain delicious, and I encourage you to try them if you haven’t already.

There was also a BBQ place that was pretty amazing. I tried the BBQ pulled pork sandwich and the BBQ pulled pork “nachos” — which were both $8.

I am a huge fan of BBQ, so seeing this stand made my whole weekend.

The sandwich was very good and the nachos were even better. They were made with potato chips, pulled pork, BBQ sauce and ranch dressing. It was a dream come true.

I also checked out the station with the Penn State Bakery, where I got a strange concoction: a layer of popcorn covered in brownies and caramel. I had to try it.

It was amazing and such a weird combination that it works. The saltiness of the popcorn and the sweetness of the rest of it made for a great combo.

Even though this was probably the food that killed my stomach the most, it was probably the most unique and one of my favorites. Let’s pray I don’t have food poisoning.

Speaking of food poisoning, I was going to try a hot dog at 2 a.m. just to get the real experience of what THON has to offer, but I looked at the menu at concessions and I saw that they were serving the thing I remember the most from in-person THON.

It was the iconic grilled cheese again. Man, was it good just like I remembered.

It was a full circle moment and that grilled cheese brought back great memories. I’m glad I decided not to get that hot dog.

Before concluding this, I want to apologize to the workers at the concession stands. You guys saw me a lot.

Thank you THON for bringing me back to a simpler time this year, and thank you concessions for feeding me and others this weekend with relatively good food.

