The 50th THON has reached its conclusion, and students enjoyed this year's 46-hour dance marathon in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Alex Lewis stood in the BJC for 25 hours. He said he was “blown away” at his first THON.

“The total amount at the end was definitely one of the best parts,” Lewis (freshman-finance).

Chris Bianco also stood with Lewis in the stands for a majority of THON.

“This is my first THON, and this was amazing,” Bianco (freshman-biomedical engineering) said. “The total was definitely the best part because we saw how all of our hard work paid off.”

THON raised a total of $13,756,374.50 for pediatric cancer, shared during its 50th iteration. That's an increase in $3,118,295.90 from 2021's $10,638,078.62.

Besides the total of THON, there were other aspects of the high-energy event that students enjoyed.

Nicole Devlin of the organization Hershey Kisses said she just enjoyed her time in the BJC.

“I just love everything about it," Devlin (junior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said. "It is really cool to be on the floor. The whole experience was magical.”

Claire Roberts thought of the Family Hour portion of THON where families talked about their cancer journeys.

“Family Hour was a really nice sentimental hour and wrapped it all together,” Roberts (sophomore-engineering) said. “It shows us why we do what we do.”

Mia Harrison also said Family Hour is something special that not many people get to experience.

“Personally, I feel like Family Hour lets us realize what we are doing makes an impact,” Harrison (freshman-biobehavioral health) said. “This is really incredible, and this is a big thing. It is a great environment to be in and to be around, and it’s a great thing to be a part of.”

Paul Sandhu said the moments in the stands are the best parts of THON when everyone is listening to the music, passing the time and sharing sentimental moments.

“It’s such a journey in the stands,” Sandhu (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “For me, when we all stand at the last moment, when we are just holding each other and singing together — that is meaningful. It made me really appreciate why we are here this weekend.”

Maegan Crossland of Eclipse also said she enjoyed her time in the stands and considers that as the best part of her THON experience.

“I just really like connecting with people in the stands and talking about different stories and why we are all here for THON,” Crossland (senior-criminology) said. “I think it's really eye opening, and honestly, I really enjoyed it. I didn’t know I was going to be a part of THON, but I really enjoyed it.”

