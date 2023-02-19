From chicken baskets to soft pretzels, the Bryce Jordan Center offers a variety of food for THON Weekend 2023.

Some Penn State students enjoy to the concessions offered, but others suggested replacing some concessions with more popular food choices, such as other fast food outlets and local restaurants.

Marianna Daniele is one of many Penn State students who said Chick-fil-A should offer concessions at THON.

“Why? Everyone loves Chick-fil-A,” Daniele (junior-entrepreneurship) said. “[Chick-fil-A] doesn’t compare to the other chicken places in State College. What even is the other chicken place in State College?”

Jack Larrabee agreed with the Chick-fil-A suggestion.

“Chick-fil-A is easily the best fast food place,” Larrabee (freshman-marketing) said.

Ben Ferraro, however, disagreed with Larrabee's suggestion.

“Jersey Mike’s Subs or Big Dean’s — Big Dean’s has the best fried chicken in State College,” Ferraro (senior-finance) said.

Andrew Brown said this decision was a “difficult one,” but he ultimately ended up choosing Arby's.

“Arby’s usually gets me really riled up,” Brown (sophomore-actuarial science) said. “I really like the roast beef sandwiches."

Brown said he thinks this would be a cheaper option.

“Honestly, I feel like if they’re going to be selling food that’s poor quality [and] expensive, it might as well be something fast food like an Arby’s chain," Brown said. “I’d eat that up.”

Dylan Jennings said Chipotle would be “good for his organs” since his diet currently consists of chicken nuggets.

“Chipotle is a lot healthier. [They've] got veggie options,” Jennings (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Jack Hennigan, on the other hand, said he prefers Moe’s Southwest Grill to Chipotle.

“Every time you walk into Moe’s, they say, ‘Welcome to Moe’s,’ and after a long time of standing there, walking in and hearing that would bring my morale really high,” Hennigan (sophomore-kinesiology movement science) said.

He also said Moe’s would “keep [him] powered through” for THON Weekend.

Helena Barletti said the best option for everyone would be McDonald’s.

“You can honestly eat it at any hour,” Barletti (freshman-psychology) said.

To change it up from chain restaurants, Conrad Suppes said he thinks local food trucks would be a nice addition.

Suppes (junior-economics) said he thinks there are “a lot of good food trucks in the area,” and he would be happy with State College’s Sher Halal Gyro cart.

Local restaurants making an appearance during THON could attract several students, Julia Romano said.

Romano (freshman-psychology) suggested Irving’s because it’s “simple food,” which she said people need during THON Weekend.